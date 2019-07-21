Young Justice Renewed for Season 4 by DC Universe

The DC Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 has been packed full of awesome announcements so far, including an awesome showcase for a new episode of Young Justice: Outsiders. But with all of the big news coming out of the panel, series creators Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman dropped a bombshell of their own that should get fans excited.

Young Justice has already been renewed for a fourth season! That means the party won’t stop after the season finally of Young Justice: Outsiders later this year, and that fans won’t have to wait another five years to get new episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest season of the series has chronicled the heroes’ attempts to stop a human trafficking ring organized between the Light and Darkseid’s forces of Apokolips, with Lex Luthor creating a ton of distractions and red tape for the heroes along the way. To combat this threat, the younger generation have left the Team and the Justice League in order to create the Outsiders, going viral for their heroic exploits and inspiring young people everywhere to look up to superheroes once again.

The series has also introduced a lot of new characters like Harper Row, Livewire, Spoiler, Halo, Terra, and Geo Force, as well as ramped up the inevitable clash with Darkseid.

In fact, every episode of the series thus far has had a secret code in the episode title, with the first letters of each name spelling out the phrase “PREPARE THE ANTI-LIFE…” It’s safe to say that the last part of that phrase will be “Equation,” and that the threat of Darkseid will swell to a crescendo by the season’s end.

But it remains to be seen if that threat will linger beyond the upcoming season, or what the producers plan to tackle when Young Justice returns. Hopefully we get a clearer idea as we get to the end of Young Justice: Outsiders, with new episodes premiering every Tuesday on DC Universe.