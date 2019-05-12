Zachary Levi Reveals His Favorite Thing About Playing Shazam!

Shazam! was released in theaters last month, and the cast of the DC Extended Universe film is still out there promoting the light-hearted addition to the franchise. Recently, ComicBook.com caught a panel featuring the film’s star, Zachary Levi, at Fan Expo Dallas. During the show, Levi was asked what his favorite thing was about playing the character was.

“Oh man, everything. I think my favorite part … Ever since I was even younger than you, I learned about, like at four years old, that I could potentially make somebody laugh. And that was like a superpower. Because all of a sudden, I could make them feel good, and that made me feel really good. I didn’t ever want to stop doing that my whole life. That’s why I’m sitting here right now is I never wanted to stop making people laugh and feel good and feel joy,” Levi explained.

He added, “So in this movie, I feel like I get to do that a lot. Like being a 38-year-old man who gets to play a 14-year-old kid, it’s just laced with fun and funny and heart and joy. So I think that’s definitely the coolest part about being Shazam, particularly in this version of it, the movie that we got to create. It’s just, it’s a joyride. And you leave the theater and you feel uplifted at end.”

Levi also shared the most memorable parts of the filmmaking process.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the titular role with Asher Angel playing his younger counterpart, Billy Batson. The film also features Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton.

Currently, the movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 90% rating. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis praised the film in his spoiler-free review, saying Shazam! is unlike most of the superhero films that have been released in recent years.

Shazam! is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

