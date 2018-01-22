Zachary Levi Reveals His ‘Shazam!’ Morning Ritual

Shazam! leading man Zachary Levi took to Instagram showing off his morning ritual for the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster.

“My morning ritual for the next 4 months,” Levi captioned the photo, which sees the actor sat in a make-up chair. “THIS is the true sorcery of the movie business. Keeping me looking 28, *cough*lying to yourself, all these years.”

The Chuck and Tangled actor leads a cast that includes Asher Angel (Andi Mack), Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead), Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat), Jovan Armand (The Middle), Grace Fulton (Annabelle: Creation), and Jack Dylan Grazer (IT).

Warner Bros. is eyeing This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones to play the Wizard who grants teenager Billy Batson (Angel) the ability to transform into the grown-up Shazam (Levi), boasting the powers of the gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.

Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation filmmaker David F. Sandberg directs from a script by Henry Gayden (Earth to Echo) and Darren Lemke (Goosebumps).

Levi calls the superhero movie “Big with superpowers,” referring to the 1988 Tom Hanks comedy that saw a boy magically transformed into a grown man.

“Ultimately the hope is it’s going to feel like the movie Big but with superpowers,” Levi said.

“I mean, that’s what Shazam is. Billy Batson who’s 13 gets this magical power, he says ‘Shazam,’ he becomes Captain Marvel Shazam — long story, we’ll get into that later — and then he becomes me,” Levi explained.

“So you’ve got to have the heart of that kind of Tom Hanks of the kid in you.”

The actor compared the upcoming superhero flick to Marvel Studios’ tentpole Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, describing Shazam! as “fun and jovial.”

“[Guardians] brought so much heart and humor and, yeah, I think it was kind of like this dark horse that took everybody by storm, and I think Shazam kind of has the possibility to do that,” Levi said.

“Because Shazam’s not, for all intents and purposes, not Supes, it’s not Batman, it’s not Wonder Woman — it’s not what most of the people [expect.]”

Shazam! opens April 5, 2019.