‘Batman v. Superman’: Bruce Wayne Used Sex as a Drug According to Director

Director Zack Snyder has been active on the social media platform Vero giving fans a look at the process and small details of films during his time directing within the DC Extended Universe, particularly when it comes to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Now his latest reveal sheds new light on one of Bruce Wayne’s coping methods.

Snyder posted a photo of the scene in Dawn of Justice where Bruce (Ben Affleck) wakes up from a nightmare, a woman in his bed as he takes painkillers and swallows them down with wine. The scene doesn’t require much analysis for viewers to realize that Bruce is a man with some significant issues and pain, but Snyder’s post reveals that not only is Bruce suffering, but that he uses sex as his drug of choice.

“Here’s an easy one: The Mapplethorpe above his bed I chose to represent the erotic as a drug that Bruce uses sex to momentarily forget his pain,” Snyder wrote about the photo.

For those unfamiliar, Robert Mapplethorpe was an American photographer who was known for his highly-stylized black and white portraits that included an array of subjects — celebrity portraits, nudes, still-life images of flowers — with much of it focused on erotic imagery. Mapplethorpe often explored sexual subjects as a form of high art. While it is difficult to identify which Mapplethorpe piece it is, knowing this new detail adds another layer to the scene and makes Bruce’s wine-and-painkillers moment a little sharper.

This insight into how the decor of the room has greater meaning within the context of the character’s demons is just the latest bit of behind-the-scenes knowledge that Snyder has shared with fans recently. The director has shared an explanation of Batman v Superman‘s “Beautiful Lie” scene with followers on Vero along with the double meaning behind a piece of dialogue relating to the Greek myth of Icarus flying too closely to the sun in the film.

Of course, while it’s a treat for fans to go even deeper into the film, it’s also led to even more fans calling for the ultimate look behind the curtain — the Snyder Cut of Justice League, something that seems unlikely given the overall performance of that film.

