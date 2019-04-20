Zack Snyder’s Choice For Darkseid In ‘Justice League’ Teases Fans With New Photo

The Zack Snyder what if scenario involving Justice League never seems to stop, and lately that’s mostly because of Snyder himself. Snyder’s put out small breadcrumbs for fans to find and discuss over the past few months and even went in depth about his plans for the movie after setting things up in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice at a recent Director’s Cuts panel. In addition to revealing his plans for Darkseid he also recently teased who he wanted to play the DC villain in the film, and now the actor he picked has picked up the baton with a tease of his own.

Snyder recently hinted that actor Ray Porter would have been his pick for Darkseid, a character that was originally set to appear in Justice League. Porter recently took to Instagram to share a photo of his antique book collection, but fans couldn’t help but also notice the Darkseid Funko POP standing right next to them in the bottom left corner.

Porter posted the image with the caption “I like old books and I cannot lie”, but it didn’t take long for fans to respond with a host of Darkseid memes and images in support of what could’ve been.

Snyder had big plans for Darkseid and the teased Knightmare world seen in Batman v Superman, and at the Director’s Cuts panel he revealed a part of that overall plan, which would’ve explained how things got so bad in that dystopian future.

“It’s a long story,” Snyder added. “The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distance future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There was a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

Snyder would also go on to reveal that the reason Superman succumbed to the Anti-Life equation was the death of Lois, who Darkseid murdered after boom tubing into the Batcave. So, Darkseid was going to be a big part of not only Justice League but also its sequel. Unfortunately, the response to Batman v. Superman wasn’t great, and thus the Studio switched gears midway through, bringing in Joss Whedon to reshoot parts of the movie and create what fans ultimately saw hit theaters, with no real hint of Darkseid at all.

