Zack Snyder Posts Full Circle Live-Stream Q&A Schedule

Zack Snyder's DC days may be in the rear view, but the fan-favorite director is continuing to give audiences content related to his three projects under the superhero franchise's banner. Dating back to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut days, Snyder has been populating social media with behind-the-scenes still images from Justice League as well as teasing axed storylines that were first set up in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Fans got their biggest bulk of unreleased Snyder content in March 2021 when HBO Max released Zack Snyder's Justice League, a four-hour director's cut of the critically-panned Justice League (2017). While Snyder's directorial future lies within his blossoming Rebel Moon universe, he has a number of events scheduled that will revisit his DC tenure.

Snyder will take part in a "Full Circle" live stream on Vero this weekend where he and guests will discuss Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. The panels' times can be seen below...

Man of Steel – 28th April – 8:45 PM PDT

Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition – 29th April – 6:15 PM PDT

Zack Snyder's Justice League – 30th April – 5:30 PM PDT

Today, the DC Universe lies in the hands of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The acclaimed director and producer duo are picking up where Snyder left off while simultaneously quietly rebooting the franchise in their vision, as evident by the continuation of Snyder characters like Ezra Miller's Flash and Jason Momoa's Aquaman but the recasting of Superman.

One Snyder original set to show face in an upcoming DC project is Michael Shannon's General Zod. The rogue Kryptonian served as the primary antagonist in Snyder's first DC project, Man of Steel, and made a small appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice during the creation of Doomsday.

"I was hesitant [to come back] because I wasn't really happy about what happened to Zack Snyder in that whole deal," Shannon said in a recent interview regarding his uncertainty about returning for The Flash. "And I really love Zack. I talked to [Flash director] Andy [Muschietti] about it, and I liked Andy, and I said, 'Andy, I just want to get Zack's blessing on this because it just doesn't feel right without that.' And Zack, to his credit, was very understanding. He gave me his blessing, and I went to do it."

Snyder's "Full Circle" panels kick off this Friday, April 28th on Vero.