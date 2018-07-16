Zack Snyder is Not Attending San Diego Comic Con

Despite reports of Zack Snyder being in San Diego, he will not be attending this week’s Comic Con International.

The director of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, 300 and Watchmen might be spending some time in southern California, however Snyder’s representatives have confirmed to ComicBook.com he will not be attending Comic Con at the San Diego Convention Center later this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, the DC Extended Universe which Snyder helped build the foundation for will have a heavy presence at San Diego Comic Con. Warner Bros. is expected to roll out trailers for Aquaman and Shazam!, as well as a possible look at Wonder Woman 84 during the studio’s Hall H presentation on Saturday morning.

Snyder will next direct Ayn Rand-adaptation Fountainhead but confirmed in May he’s still a producer on Wonder Woman 1984. Snyder’s exact level of involvement in the sequel remains unclear; he produced and received a “story by” credit on its predecessor after introducing Gadot’s Amazonian warrior in Batman v Superman.

The prospect of Snyder attending San Diego Comic Con built a buzz among fans of his work, many of whom are eager to see the director’s cut of Justice League after only being exposed to the Joss Whedon-completed cut which was released theatrically. Fans, however, shouldn’t expect to see such a cut or any news surrounding it. “I don’t think he’s been working on Justice League since I’m sure he has a cut he’s happy with that he screened to execs way back in the editing of Justice League prior to Whedon,” Justice League storyboard artist Jay Oliva told Revenge of the Fans last week, quieting rumors of a finished Snyder Cut.

Snyder stepped down from his duties on Justice League last May following a family tragedy. Warner Bros. tapped The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron writer-director Joss Whedon to steer rewrites and reshoots and oversee the film’s post-production, a move that has since given rise to the almost mythical ‘Snyder Cut’ — Snyder’s unseen original cut of the film.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018, followed by Shazam! on April 5, 2019 and Wonder Woman 84 on November 1, 2019. For more details from ComicBook.com’s visit to the film’s set, check out ComicBook.com/DC or follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!