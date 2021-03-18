Zack Snyder's Justice League Releases Darkseid Poster

✖

Darkseid has finally arrived. We've seen glimpses of the evil DC villain in various trailers and teasers for Zack Snyder's Justice League, but now Darkseid has his own poster to advertise his role in the upcoming film. The last few days have seen character posters for each member of the Justice League released online, so it's now the villain's turn to shine in the spotlight. The Lord of Apokolips stands front and center in this new image, and he looks every bit as menacing as fans have hoped.

The poster arrived on Wednesday morning via a tweet from HBO Max. The tweet simply read, "The Lord of Apokolips. The Dark God." Those are just Darkseid's titles, but they say all they need to say. You can take a look at the poster below.

Darkseid was always going to be the major villain in Snyder's take on the Justice League saga, but he never made it into the theatrical cut of the film. There were things being saved for the second installment, but there's also the cuts made by Joss Whedon to consider. Whedon changed the structure of the movie, removed Darkseid entirely and making Steppenwolf the lone villain in the film. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Darkseid has a much bigger role.

Of course, given that Snyder always planned for a sequel, there are ideas about Darkseid's future beyond this one movie. Late last year, Snyder talked about the potential for Darkseid moving forward, and how he worked with actor Ray Porter on putting the villain's story together.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder told The Nerd Queens. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18th.