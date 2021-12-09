Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the Most Discussed Film of 2021, according to Twitter. The social media site is posting its analytics reports for the year (which is quickly coming to a close!); the Snyder Cut of Justice League is taking the top spot in a year that was overwhelmingly crowded with superhero movies as the most talked-about genre in film. It’s hardly a surprise to hear this news, though – especially from Twitter. That particular social media platform has been the ground zero staging ground for a relentless social media movement (#ReleaseTheSnyderCut), which was almost singularly responsible for getting Zack Snyder’s Justice League released on HBO Max.

Movies came back in full force, much like the superheroes that dominated the most discussed films of 2021. pic.twitter.com/OyF3bPYPAq — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 9, 2021

Indeed, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – or its ‘Snyder Cut’ hashtag have been so insesant with their presence on Twitter that it became a double-edged sword (like everything on social media). While #ReleaseTheSnyderCut achieved the goal of drumming up visibility and interest in Zack Snyder’s “true vision” of the Justice League movie, it also made mainstream fans wary of the… impassioned dedication Snyder Cut loyalists had for the project. What resutled is the sort of side-vs-side clash that social media platforms drool over (oh that sweet engagement…),resultig in Zack Snyder’s Justice League being a consistent trending topic.

Of course, 2021 saw another big comic book movie consistently dominate social media: Spider-Man: No Way Home. If that Marvel threequel had revealed more in terms of marketing materials and started its promotional campaign earlier than the last quarter of the year, it probably would’ve easily taken the top spot, rather than no. 2. On the other hand, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has the added advantage of not having its social media presence evaporate after release; the campaign for one movie (not) surprisingly morphed into a campaign to get a whole “Snyderverse” of DC movies. So this isn’t over yet, technically, and probably added a nice boost to Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s sustained presence on social media.

