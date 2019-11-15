Zack Snyder Reveals New Batman Shot From Batman v Superman

Zack Snyder continues to slowly peel back the curtain on his work in the DCEU, and the latest reveal comes courtesy of his VERO account once more. Synder took to the social media service again, where he’s revealed new shots of Superman, Darkseid, and more in the past, to release a new photo of the Dark Knight from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The new image shows Batman (played by Ben Affleck) unleashing some serious punishment on one of Luthor’s thugs, as he pushes his head into a wall and pulls his arm back, an arm that he’s probably just broken from the look on the thug’s face. You can check it out in the image below (via Reel Anarchy).

The picture was posted with the caption “BREAKING (pun intended)🚨🚨🚨 @ZackSnyder has released a new image of Batman from his Cut of Justice League 📸: @ZackSnyder | @verotruesocial”, and the image is in black and white. You can check out the image for yourself below.

As we all know, after BvS came Justice League, and after that disappointed at the box office the DC movie universe changed quite a bit. Affleck has since departed the Batman role, and Snyder previously took to social media to say thank you.

“The was a time above…” Snyder writes, “a time before…there were perfect things…diamond absolutes. But things fail…things on earth. And what falls…is fallen. IN the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie…Best Batman ever. Thank you my friend for blessing me with that f***ing glorious chin and an amazing hart.”

Robert Pattinson will be the latest to take on the Batman role in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the part. As for Snyder, fans are hopeful that at some point we’ll get to see his original vision for Justice League, but that remains to be seen.