Zack Snyder Shares New Look at Alfred From Cut Justice League Scene

Another day, another new image from Zack Snyder‘s complete version of Justice League released on the Vero social media service. Snyder has been on a roll lately, debuting not only a new image of Ryan Choi aka The Atom from the film earlier today but now a new image of Jeremy Irons as Alfred in an excised sequence has been released.

In the image, Irons can be seen working on Batman’s gauntlets though Snyder confirms that he’s not sitting in the Batcave, instead working at a table from the “Wayne aerospace hanger￼￼” (sic). Snyder went on to reveal that this change in location from Batman v Superman was due to the “Flying Fox” vehicle as seen in the movie since the Batcave wasn’t big enough for this piece of equipment.

Following Ben Affleck’s departure from the Batman role, it’s a near certainty that Jeremy Irons is also finished with the part of Alfred. Irons previously appeared in the role in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. In the two years since Justice League‘s release, three different actors have been hired to play the character in various other media. Jack Bannon took on the part for the Epix prequel series, with Douglas Hodge playing the part in 2019’s Joker, and Andy Serkis isset to appear as Alfred in The Batman. Irons went on to play another titan of DC comics afterward though, appearing as Ozymandias in HBO’s Watchmen.

Snyder has spoken at length about his plans for the Justice League movie, revealing that there were a lot more ideas left on the cutting room floor than fans even know about. In fact, they had to change the original script for his movie after Warner Bros. executives seemed to get skittish after the mixed response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Excised content including Darkseid himself and heroes like Martian Manhunter and The Atom.

It’s still unclear if the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League will ever be released, with many hoping that Warnermedia will debut it on their HBO Max streaming service when it launches this year. Previous reports have downplayed this possibility, but Snyder himself revealed the runtime for his cut which clocked in at over three hours long. The director also said that the film wasn’t completely done.

“Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I’ve made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film.”

Another member of the DC family recently threw water on this entire movement though with Shazam! star Zachary Levi saying: “As far as I know, it doesn’t exist.”