Zack Snyder Comments on DC Films' Success After Justice League

✖

This week will mark a long-awaited occasion for DC Films fans, as Zack Snyder's Justice League makes its debut exclusively on HBO Max. The four-hour film will bring to life Snyder's intended vision for the blockbuster superhero team, something that was originally set to tee up a string of spinoff films and potential sequels. In the years between the release of Justice League's 2017 theatrical cut and the "Snyder Cut", the live-action DC film universe has pivoted in some ways, with films that are different in tone (Aquaman, Shazam!) or in continuity (Joker) becoming box office hits. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Snyder was asked how he feels about some of the latter DC entries achieving wider success -- and he revealed that he has no hard feelings about it.

"I couldn’t be happier. It doesn’t sting for me at all," Snyder explained. "Those movies are cool, and they’re really well-made and excellent. But BvS, love it or hate it, it’s probably the most mentioned movie in hashtags and references. It’s the closest thing to a cult film that could exist at this level of pop culture. Am I a provocateur? A little bit. Is my job to make some pop-culture piece of candy that you eat and forget about the next day? Nah. I would rather [expletive] you up in a movie than make it nice and pretty for everybody. Let’s be frank, there’s no cult of Aquaman. Jason is a force of nature, and by all means, I want there to be 100 Aquaman movies because he’s an awesome guy. But it’s not controversial. And I have purposely, because I love it, made the movies difficult."

Snyder was also asked about the notion of DC's larger continuity moving away from the canon that was initially established in the "Snyderverse," something that he also had a relatively positive outlook on.

"They are 100 percent moving away," Snyder revealed. "They consider the theatrical cut of Justice League as canon. That’s their decision. I wish them all the best, and I hope the whole thing is a giant blockbuster on top of blockbuster on top of blockbuster. The stars of those movies are my friends, and I want them to be prosperous, and I want people to love it."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on March 18th exclusively on HBO Max.