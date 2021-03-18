Zack Snyder's Justice League Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League's score on Rotten Tomatoes has been revealed. At the time of writing this, with the first slew of reviews coming in, Zack Snyder's Justice League sits at a 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics laud Zack Snyder's fully-realized vision for Justice League having much more depth, character development and better action than the 2017 theatrical cut by Joss Whedon. Other critics, are pointing to The Snyder Cut of Justice League getting a massive boost in resonance from the real-life story behind the long, and hard-fought road to get it released on HBO Max. Not surprisingly, some critics have those same Zack Snyder movie complaints to share...

Here's what Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson had to say in her Zack Snyder's Justice League review:

"From the second it was first confirmed to be a reality, it was clear that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was going to be unlike anything else in the comic book movie realm. By the time the credits roll on its four-hour run, that sentiment definitely holds true in ways that audiences couldn’t have even imagined. The film is an unabashed and cathartic labor of love -- one towards Snyder's daughter Autumn, one towards all of the fans who campaigned for it to see the light of day, one towards the kinds of compelling storytelling that the Justice League was initially founded on, and one towards the beautiful weirdness of the DC universe.

At its core, it is also a well-executed, entertaining story about the power of human connection and inspiration, one that feels both timeless and timely despite being (mostly) conceptualized and filmed nearly half a decade ago. Yes, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has a handful of flaws, but they are largely outweighed by the sense of grandiosity and earnest spectacle on display -- one that proves just what ensemble superhero movies can still be capable of."

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair's seems to suggest that the appeal of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be the film's monument to what can survive, endure, and ultimately triumph - sentiment audiences collectively are thirsting for, after 2020:

"Watching Snyder’s intermittently rewarding epic—if nothing else a spectacle of completed vision—stirred up surprising emotions. Not about what happens to the people (and aliens) in the film, but about what happened to its maker, and to the course of human events while Justice League 2.0 wrestled its way into being. There is a bittersweet suggestion made by this turgid, solemnly weighted film...there is Snyder’s pained, finally realized opus, perhaps indicating with its bizarre existence that not everything is gone for good, even if it comes back haunted, or a little dinged up by the tumble of time. Maybe, just maybe, we too can revive some of our mad pursuits, recut the shape of our lives into what we were once so determined they would be."

Whether it's survivor's syndrome, the new acceptance, and embrace of long-form content streaming at home, or just seeing someone, anyone, come out of dark times with a big triumphant win... critics seem to be giving Zack Snyder's Justice League more love than any of his other DC movies. It may not matter to the millions of fans who overcame those same critics to get the project going, but it's surely got to be vindicating to Snyder himself.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max starting March 18th.