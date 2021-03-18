Zack Snyder's Justice League: Superman And Batman Hot Toys Figures Revealed By Sideshow

✖

In celebration of the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sideshow Collectibles has added to their line-up of DC Comics items with a new two-pack of Hot Toys 1:6 scale figures modeled after Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman. These are not the traditional looks for the iconic DC characters, though. This two-pack is modeled after the Knightmare sequence which was teased in Batman v. Superman and more focused on in sequences from Zack Snyder's Justice League. The figures will be highly posable with stands which can put them side by side and each figure has several accessories for customization.

The Knightmare Batman includes three interchangeable lower face expressions, more than 30 points of articulation, multiple interchangeable gloved hands, a weather scarf, a weather Batsuit, Batman's utility belt, a pistol, a pair of binoculars, googles which can go on the figure's head, and more customizable add-ons. The black suit Superman figure has more than 30 points of articulation, multiple interchangeable hands, and an alternate head featuring Superman's red eyes.

The two-pack figure set is currently available for pre-order for $515 from Sideshow. Check out the Knightmare Batman figure below!

(Photo: Hot Toys / Sideshow Collectibles)

The figures are estimated to deliver in mid-2022.

Check out the black suit Superman figure from Zack Snyder's Justice League below!

(Photo: Hot Toys / Sideshow Collectibles)

"Director Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League offers a closer look at the Knightmare reality," Sideshow's description of the two-pack reads. "Entering the apocalyptic world at a mysterious timeline, a heavily armored Batman is thwarted by Parademons, while Superman falls to the Anti-Life Equation, allying himself with the forces of Apokolips. In celebration of the highly-anticipated Director’s Cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Hot Toys is excited to present the 1/6th scale Knightmare Batman and Superman Collectible Set."

Are you hyped for Zack Snyder's Justice League? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available on HBO Max.