The Batman: Zoe Kravitz Cast as Catwoman

After Robert Pattinson was cast as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming iteration of Batman, it wasn’t going to be long before the dominoes began to fall regarding the rest of the cast. Jeffrey Wright and Jonah Hill have reportedly already joined Pattinson in The Batman, but it looks like one of biggest casting decisions for the film has finally been made. Zoe Kravitz has been cast to play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, Batman’s foil and love interest.

The Wrap reported on Monday afternoon that Kravits had landed the job, which had been a highly-coveted job for quite a while. There were reports that Reeves and the studio were looking to cast an actress of color in the sole of Selina Kyle, and the search ultimately led them to Kravitz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress is no stranger to the world of comic book movies, having portrayed Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class. She previously voiced the character of Catwoman in 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie. Her other notable credits include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Big Little Lies, Divergent, and Mad Max: Fury Road. Kravitz also has a personal connection to the greater universe of DC live-action movies, as her stepfather is none other than Jason Momoa, who starred as Aquaman in Justice League and the character’s first ever solo film, which grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

An official start date for production on The Batman has yet to be announced by Reeves or Warner Bros. but there are reports that it coudl begin as early as late 2019. As of now, The Batman is set to arrive in theaters in 2021. Reeves will write and direct the film and Dylan Clark will produce.

Kravitz will be the fourth actress to play Selina Kyle on the big screen since 1992. Michelle Pfeiffer played the character in Batman Returns, Halle Berry took on the role in 2003’s Catwoman, and Anne Hathaway donned the cat ears opposite Christian Bale in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

What do you think of this Catwoman casting? Are you excited for The Batman? Let us know in the comments!

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.