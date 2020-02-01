New Silent Hill Movie Announced

A new Silent Hill movie has been announced alongside a new Fatal Frame movie. Word of the movies comes way of director Christophe Gans, who casually revealed as much during a recent interview with French outlet Allocine. According to the director, the former will be set in a small American town ruled over by Puritanism. Meanwhile, the latter will take place in Japan in an attempt to capture its Japanese haunted house setting.

"I have two horror film projects with Victor Hadida," said Gans. "I am working on the adaptation of the video game Project Zero (Fatal Frame) The film will take place in Japan. I especially don’t want to uproot the game from its Japanese haunted house setting. And we’re also working on a new Silent Hill. The project will always be anchored in this atmosphere of a small American town, ravaged by Puritanism. I think it’s time to make a new one."

For those that don't know: Christophe Gans is a French filmmaker best-known for 2006's Silent Hill movie, as well as 2014's Beauty and the Beast and 2001's Brotherhood of the Wolf. Unfortunately, Gans doesn't disclose any more salient details about the two projects. We know there's been an English adaptation of Fatal Frame in the works since 2014, but details on the project are incredibly scarce. Meanwhile, this is our first time hearing about a new Silent Hill movie.

That said, while we haven't heard anything recently about a Silent Hill movie, there have been rumors floating around of Konami reviving the Silent Hill video game franchise. In fact, there's reportedly two Silent Hills games currently in development. According to this recent rumor, one of the games is a Until Dawn-style game, while the other is a complete reboot of the franchise.

After a few years of crickets, all of a sudden Silent Hill seems to have emerged back on the scene, and it looks like it may be returning in a big way with new video games and movies.

