Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (June 30th)

As we look ahead to a new week, we’re seeing a whole new month staring back at us. Tuesday marks the start of July, which means another month of major additions coming to Netflix’s streaming lineup in the United States. For those looking to add new movies and TV shows to your watchlist, there’s a lot you’ll want to pay attention to in the week ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is one of the rare weeks where Netflix doesn’t have any new additions planned for a Monday, save for the regular live airing of WWE’s Monday Night Raw. Things get kicked into overdrive on Tuesday, however, as the start of another month brings a massive wave of new titles.

On Wednesday, Netflix will debut one of its most anticipated movies of the summer in The Old Guard 2, the sequel to the streamer’s 2020 action hit. One day later, the service will add all four seasons of acclaimed thriller series Mr. Robot.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Tuesday, July 1st

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Insider accounts and never-seen-before footage tell the story of the 7/7 bombings on London’s transport network in 2005 — and its explosive aftermath.

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Featuring tell-all interviews with insiders and former staff, this exposé traces American Apparel’s journey from fashion phenomenon to financial flop.

Wednesday, July 2nd

The Old Guard 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In a thrilling 2024 Tour de France, larger teams dominate while smaller ones struggle to survive — and recent injuries cast a long shadow for some.

Thursday, July 3rd

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Narrated by Uma Thurman, the film follows Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s intense journey and preparations as they train for their historic trilogy fight, airing live on Netflix on July 11th.

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

Friday, July 4th

All the Sharks — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

All the Sharks is a thrilling new competition series where four teams of passionate shark experts embark on the ultimate adventure to find and photograph the most sharks. Racing against time – and each other – teams dive deep into the world’s most spectacular shark habitats, all in hopes of winning a $50,000 prize for their chosen marine charity. Over six action-packed episodes, they’ll travel from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific where they’ll come face to toothy face with incredible species like the critically endangered Great Hammerhead and the remarkable walking Epaulette Shark. Blending breath-taking visuals, “fin-tastic’ shark facts, and stunning underwater encounters, All the Sharks is a fun, fast-paced journey into the misunderstood world of sharks —showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever.

Saturday, July 5th

The Summer Hikaru Died (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME