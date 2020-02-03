New Ratchet & Clank Game Reportedly Releasing This Year as a PS5 Launch Title

According to a new report, a new Ratchet & Clank game is in currently in development for PlayStation 5 via Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Further, it's mentioned that the game may be ready for the launch of the PlayStation 5 later this year. The report comes way of former industry journalist Colin Moriarty, who shared the scoop during a recent episode of Sacred Symbols+: Episode XXVI: The Waiting Game. More specifically, while discussing when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may release with co-host Chris Ray Gun, Moriarty noted that the Lombax's next adventure will happen before players get the chance to swing around Manhattan again.

“We’re going to get a Ratchet and Clank in-between that [Spider-Man 2018 and its sequel) on PlayStation 5," said Moriarty. "I feel like that’s going to be a launch game, the Ratchet and Clank game that’s long been in development at Insomniac.”

As you may know, this isn't the first time Moriarty has mentioned this unannounced project. Back in April of last year, the former IGN editor noted that Insomniac Games was working on a new Ratchet & Clank game, however, at the time, Moriarty suggested it would be a PS4 game. In other words, it's possible the title could be a cross-gen game. Or maybe it got bumped from PS4 to the launch of the PS5. Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate.

That said, like with any report, this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, Moriarty isn't a rumormonger or known to make a claim unless he's confident in it. So, there's a very good chance this information is accurate, but until we hear officially from either Insomniac or Sony, I wouldn't advise going to the bookies with any of this.

As you may know, we haven't seen the series since 2016, when Insomniac Games released a remake of the first game for PS4. However, before this we saw 13 different games in 11 years, including many fully-fledged releases. It's an important series to PlayStation, and it appears Sony is trying to bring it back in a major way.

Now, if a new Ratchet & Clank is releasing soon, does this mean Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is far away? No, Insomniac Games is a multi-team developer and multi-studio developer. In other words, the games are likely cooking completely separate. Further, we know that a sequel to the 2018 game has been in some form of development since January 2019, which means it's likely set to release sometime in 2021 or 2022 at the latest.

Anyway, for more news, rumors, and information on the Ratchet & Clank, be sure to peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the increasingly nostalgic series by clicking right here. Meanwhile, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there