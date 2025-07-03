The Elder Scrolls 6 Trailer May Be Coming Soon Based on New Report

The Elder Scrolls 6 trailer may not be terribly far away. Two of the most anticipated games on the horizon both happen to be the sixth mainline entries in both of their franchises: Grand Theft Auto VI and The Elder Scrolls 6. The latter has been announced since E3 2018, but at the time, was really nothing more than a concept at the time as the studio was primarily focused on its next big RPG, Starfield. Development on The Elder Scrolls 6 didn’t begin in earnest until around 2023 when things were winding down on the sci-fi RPG, but given it was announced, fans have been frustrated by how long it has been since we last heard about the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Updates on The Elder Scrolls 6 have been sparse and we still don’t really know much about it. It’s still likely a few years away, but Bethesda is hard at work on the game and seems to be pouring a lot of effort into it. Skyrim is the studio’s biggest game by a large margin and a follow-up has been in high demand ever since its release in 2011. Starfield was a disappointment to some and resulted in some fans feeling concerned about The Elder Scrolls 6, so the pressure is on for Bethesda to make something truly great.

With that said, there’s a chance we may something from the game soon. Speaking on the Xbox Two podcast, insider Jez Corden revealed that he had heard from sources that a trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6 has been floating around Microsoft internally. This actually led him to believe that this meant the trailer was going to be shown at the recent Xbox showcase in June, but that didn’t come to fruition. Corden said that if he’s hearing about it, it suggested to him that it could be around the corner. He noted that it is getting closer to being revealed, but didn’t offer any specifics.

Play video

It’s possible that we may get a trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6 at The Game Awards this year, as Xbox has made big reveals at that show before, including announcing the Xbox Series X. Xbox is also in a very bad place right now following mass layoffs and multiple games being cancelled, so a new trailer for its most anticipated game would be a smart PR move to get people excited about Xbox again, even if the game isn’t due out for a few years. It would at least remind people that Xbox still has great games on the way and show an effort to change public perception around the company.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is still likely a couple of years away from release, though. So, releasing a new trailer could also backfire by getting people hyped and then returning to prolonged silence. Either way, the ball is in Microsoft’s court. It’s obviously decently far along if the rumors of it being shown off internally within Microsoft are true. A new trailer may not feature gameplay, but it could at least tease the story, world, and gameplay, all things that are being speculated about by fans.