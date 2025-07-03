New Nintendo Switch 2 Report Gives Update on New 3D Mario Game (And It Is Good News)

A new Nintendo Switch 2 report has provided an update on a new 3D Mario game. It has been eight years since the release of Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch 2, yet there remains no word of a new 3D Mario game. Not that long ago, many were convinced — partially because of rumors — a new 3D Mario game would be released at or around the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. Obviously, this isn’t coming to fruition. Meanwhile, Nintendo recently confirmed that Donkey Kong Bananza — which is out on Nintendo Switch 2 this month — is being made by the Super Mario Odyssey team. And this really panicked Mario fans as it potentially suggests not only is a new 3D Mario game not coming soon, but perhaps not even in development beyond the pre-production stage. A new rumor says this is not the case though.

The rumor comes the way of YouTuber Kiwi Talkz, who previously provided accurate intel about the aforementioned Donkey Kong Bananza. According to the source, there is a separate team working on a new 3D Mario game alongside the development of the new Donkey Kong game.

“This is Nintendo being coy, a lot of people don’t understand how Nintendo works and there is a lot of overlap within internal teams in Kyoto and Tokyo,” claims the YouTuber in a quote tweet revealing Donkey Kong Bananza is being made by the Super Mario Odyssey team. “3D Mario is still happening, I’m doubling down on this, if I am wrong I will happily admit it though, I don’t do this for clout. “My source has never been wrong with anything they have told me behind the scenes which is why I am this confident.”

Adding to this, the YouTuber speculates that the new 3D Mario game will be released in 2026 at the earliest and 2028 at the latest, a time range itself that suggests a 2027 release.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here completely unofficial, but even if it is accurate, it is also subject to change. Meanwhile, so far Nintendo has not been drawn out for comment. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

