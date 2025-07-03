New PS5 Console Exclusive Stealth Released Onto PlayStation Store

A new PS5 console exclusive has been stealth released onto the PlayStation Store this week. The PS5 game in question actually debuted last year, but only on PC. Now, it has made its console debut, but right now only on PS5 and PS5 Pro. Not only has it not come to PS4, but it hasn’t come to Nintendo Switch 2 nor the Xbox Series X|S, which makes it a new console exclusive for the PS5. This will likely change in the future, but right now it is a noteworthy release for this fact alone. That said, the game itself is fairly noteworthy on its own.

The new PS5 exclusive game on the PlayStation Store is Anger Foot from developer Free Lives and publisher Devolver Digital. The former is a South African developer no doubt best known for 2015’s Broforce, though it has several other releases, such as 2023’s Terra Nil and 2019’s Gorn.

Upon release, Anger Foot garnered a 79 on Metacritic and a 93 percent approval rating on Steam, after nearly 2,700 different user reviews. What is not clear is how many units it has sold to date.

Those on PS5 interested in checking out Anger Foot will need to fork over $19.99. So far, it appears PS5 user are enjoying it because on the PlayStation Store it has a 4.82 out of 5 rating. The game’s PSN listing also mentions PS5 Pro enhancements, but doesn’t detail what they are.

“Anger Foot is a lightning fast hard bass blast of kicking doors and kicking ass. Crash through the caffeine-fueled fever dream of $#!@ City, putting the boot to a menacing menagerie of merciless gangsters,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with it. “Unleash the world’s deadliest feet on a colorful cast of anthropomorphic enemies. Clearing out slums, sewers, and skyscrapers as you grab new weapons, unlock new sneakers, and upgrade your powers in absurd and wonderful ways. Kick and shoot your way to the exit as you leave behind a smouldering trail of shattered doors, broken bones, and crumpled energy drinks.”

Those that decide to check out Anger Foot on PS5 or PS5 Pro and download it from the PlayStation Store should expect a game that is roughly 5 to 10 hours long, though completionists will need closer to 20 hours with the PS5 game.

