New PlayStation Plus Free Games Are Now Available

February's free PlayStation Plus video games are here! This month marks a bit of a departure from previous installments in that PlayStation is basically offering five different video games for free. That's right; BioShock: The Collection -- which includes the original BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite -- The Sims 4, and Firewall Zero Hour are now available for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Interestingly, Firewall Zero Hour is a PlayStation VR exclusive, which could set a new precedent for the subscription service. Given that the PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, perhaps PlayStation is looking to beef its offerings up ahead of questions about how the PS5 factors into PlayStation Plus plans. If that's the case, one would expect there to be another PlayStation VR title in March's freebies, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Here's how PlayStation describes Firewall Zero Hour in the blog announcing February's free games, if you're not familiar:

"Become a hired contractor and expertly seize – or protect – sensitive information from opposing teams in Firewall Zero Hour, a 4v4 tactical shooter developed exclusively for PS VR. Dive straight into these intense multiplayer battles when Firewall Zero Hour’s new season – Operation: Black Dawn – also begins February 4, featuring a new map (Oil Rig) available for all players and other free content!"

At this point, most folks are likely familiar with the BioShock and Sims franchises, and both of this month's versions are the latest and greatest entries. If you're going to play BioShock, the collection with all of them is the way to go, and Sims 4 is an astonishing accomplishment. After some lackluster months of late, February's PlayStation Plus lineup is actually incredible.

What do you think of February's PlayStation Plus freebies? Are you excited to check anything particular out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

February's PlayStation Plus free video games are available now, and will continue to be available through March 2nd. (The prices should update in your shopping cart if you're still seeing the full price attached in the store.) Given that the February lineup only just released, it's unclear when March's lineup will be revealed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.