Xbox One Dashboard Update Designs Are Live

Xbox One owners now have a new dashboard to check out thanks to Microsoft’s latest update for the consoles. The console creator released the update on February 24th that introduced the new dashboard which was previewed last month and available first to those in Microsoft’s Xbox Insider program. It puts more of a focus on the apps and features players use the most on their Xbox devices while also giving owners a way to customize what’s on the dashboard.

The “Simplified Home Update” as it was called when first released to Insiders was made available to every Xbox One owner this week which surprised some who weren’t expecting the dashboard overhaul. Gone are the Twists which sat at the top of the dashboard with those features now replaced by rows that highlight some of the console’s most important features and services like Xbox Game Pass and Mixer.

“Xbox One Home has been redesigned to feel more responsive, keep your favorite content front and center, and get you into gaming experiences faster than ever,” the notes for the update explained. “Featuring dedicated rows for Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, Xbox Community, and Microsoft Store, the new Home also includes added flexibility to add or remove rows for a customized experience.”

If you find that there aren’t enough rows or you end up with too many, you’re also able to add or remove them accordingly to customize how your dashboard looks.

Get ready, #XboxInsiders! We've got big things planned for the #XboxOne update in February 2020.

The dashboard change is the most notable part of the update, but it’s of course not the only thing included in the February rollout. Some of the other features previewed last month which are now available to all Xbox One owners include an update library for players’ games and apps.

“With the February update, we’re giving you more ways to organize your stuff,” Microsoft said. “Content grouping makes it faster to find and launch what you want, while new icons on game trials and demos make them easier to distinguish from full games. What’s more, we’ve put top games & apps settings right in your library to simplify updates, remote installations, and more.”

Microsoft’s Xbox One update is now available or rolling out to all console owners, so expect to see an update waiting for you if you haven’t downloaded it already.

