New DOOM Eternal Behind-the-Scenes Video Spotlights Its Metal Soundtrack

DOOM Eternal is nearly here, as the upcoming video game from id Software and Bethesda Softworks is set to launch on March 20th, which means the promotional machine has started to turn some serious gears. Case in point, the folks behind the game have released a new behind-the-scenes video all about how composer Mick Gordon managed to pull together a heavy metal choir, and it's a thing of beauty.

The video, which you can check out below, largely focuses on the various vocalists that Gordon and company gathered to produce the unique sound of DOOM Eternal's soundtrack. At this point, the franchise is known for its hard-hitting soundtracks, with 2016's DOOM being a particular high point. To up the ante, so to speak, it sounds like it took some significant effort.

Check out this exclusive behind the scenes look at DOOM Eternal's soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/m8VTulzLz6 — DOOM (@DOOM) March 5, 2020

"A result of an open casting call, the choir includes names such as Tony Campos (Ministry; Static X), Sven De Caluwe (Aborted), Linzey Rae (The Anchor), and more," the announcement of the new behind-the-scenes video states. "Mick, alongside the talented sound team at id Software, created the choir’s signature chant, pieced together from a mysterious and ancient language that hearkens back to the Slayer’s origins. The chant seamlessly weaves into the soundtrack and ties directly into the lore of DOOM Eternal."

DOOM Eternal is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on March 20th with a Nintendo Switch version expected later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

