Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Big Immersive Mode Gets a Release Date

Ubisoft promised months ago plans to release a “more radical and immersive” version of Ghost Recon Breakpoint at some point that would change the way people interacted with the game. That version of the game now has a release date with the launch of what’s referred to by in-game options as the “Ghost Experience” or “Immersive Experience” scheduled to take place on March 24th. This release will introduce multiple new settings in Breakpoint that change things like gear levels, stamina and health systems, and other integral parts of the game. Those who prefer the as-is experience can still play that version, and a custom experience option will allow players to mix and match the changes.

The list of changes detailed by Ubisoft is lengthy and is a result of requests and frustrations from the community regarding different parts of the game. Players may recall Ubisoft launching a community survey to see what people thought about Breakpoint, and these changes are the result of those responses.

“The Ghost Experience has been a complex undertaking to implement into the game, but one we feel is critical to address many of the top concerns raised by our community via online feedback and the Community Survey,” Ubisoft said.

Once players log into the game after the March 24th update releases, they’ll see options for the classic experience, the immersive one, and a custom one. Immersive Experience removes gear levels and tiered loot and affects many parts of the survival experience in Breakpoint. If some parts of that mode aren’t to your liking, you can either tweak the settings to create a custom experience or switch back and forth between different modes whenever you want to. Difficulty options have been split into how difficulty affects enemies and players’ tactical decisions and can be configured separate from one another.

For those who are playing their own custom mode, the settings they pick won’t be shared with co-op partners. That won’t prevent any parties from happening though since players can opt for whatever settings they want and still play with others.

These changes probably aren’t the end for Breakpoint either since Ubisoft said it’ll still be keeping an eye on things and monitoring feedback after this big update releases.

“Our team built the Ghost Experience on the foundation of your feedback and it is something that we hope to continue growing during the post-launch of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint as an evolving mode,” Ubisoft said in closing.

