Call of Duty: Warzone's Big Gameplay Problem Shouldn't Be an Issue For Much Longer

Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty's newest and free-to-play attempt at battle royale, hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC this week, surpassing six million players in less than 24 hours. In other words, the game is off to a fast start, but not a problem free start. Not only does the title have a game-breaking bug, but it's far from issue free. For example, kill credit is currently broken, however, Infinity Ward has confirmed a fix to this is on the way in the game's title update. Meanwhile, many players are complaining about the footstep audio, or more specifically, how it's nearly impossible to hear enemy footsteps. That said, Infinity Ward is also aware of this problem, and is apparently working on addressing it.

According to Charlie Intel, footstep audio was too loud before the game released. Obviously, hearing this feedback, Infinity Ward made some changes, but it appears to have overcorrected, at least for enemy footsteps. While it's hard to hear your enemies sneaking up on you, friendly footsteps are quite loud, which only makes things more confusing.

In a battle royale game, listening for enemy footsteps is key. A big part of any battle royale meta is third-partying, and a good way to ensure you aren't third-partied is listening for how many footsteps there are and where they are coming from. Meanwhile, if you're camping or holding a position, it's also super important to be able to hear enemy footsteps.

That said, this isn't just a Call of Duty: Warzone problem. The footstep audio in Apex Legends has left something to be desired for awhile. Meanwhile, even Fortnite has had some issues in this department. All of this of course suggests it's quite the design and technical headache.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the new battle royale game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is the footstep audio a problem in Warzone?

