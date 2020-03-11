Call of Duty: Warzone Is Off to a Record-Breaking Start

To say Call of Duty: Warzone was highly-anticipated would probably be somewhat of an understatement. After the game was leaked a few months ago, nearly every tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account was inundated with replies from fans looking for official confirmation of the game's existence. Social media interactions aren't always indicative of real-world interest, but it turns out fans were every bit as eager to see the game as Twitter would have you believe! According to Activision, Warzone has been played by over 6 million players in the game's first 24 hours available, far surpassing the early numbers for other battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

The statistic from Activision does not account for individual downloads, so it will be interesting to see just how many players have downloaded the game overall, and what the overall breakdown will be by platform. Regardless, it's clear that interest in Warzone is quite high at the moment. With Activision showing a clear interest in supporting the game with additional content updates over the coming weeks, it could quickly prove to be a long-term success for the franchise.

It certainly can't hurt that the battle royale genre is pretty huge, at the moment. Streamers have played a big role in that popularity, and Activision seems to be taking full advantage of the community to boost interest in Warzone. On Twitter, the official Call of Duty account is currently hyping up streamers playing the game, including Ninja, Dr Disrespect, TeePee, EMZ, and more. It's a great strategic move on Activision's part, and it will likely give a big boost to those initial numbers.

What a day! 24 hours in and over 6 million of you have dropped into #Warzone. Thank you – we’re just getting started.#FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/GpDKJw5QD4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 11, 2020

Of course, at the end of the day, attach rate is the most important figure for a free-to-play title, and the coming weeks and months will provide a clearer picture on just how many players decide to stick with Call of Duty: Warzone. At the moment, however, it looks like the wait has proven worth it, for fans. And for Activision, it just might mean less pestering on social media.

