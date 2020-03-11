Call of Duty: Warzone Already Has a Game-Breaking Bug

Call of Duty: Warzone hasn't been out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for more than 24 hours, and it already has a game-breaking bug impacting a multitudinous of players of the free-to-play battle royale game. Today, the long-rumored and highly-anticipated standalone Modern Warfare battle royale launched, and it was a pretty smooth launch. Meanwhile, looking ahead, Infinity Ward and Activision are already teasing plenty more content coming in the near future. However, before any of that drops, the pair may want to fix this game-breaking bug first.

Taking to social media and gaming forums like Reddit, players have been reporting a new, game-breaking bug that seems to be somewhat common. It's unclear what's precisely triggering the bug, but we do know it happens when players get a kill. More specifically, sometimes when players get a kill, a black box invades their screen and follows them wherever they go, drastically limiting what they can see. It doesn't hard crash the game, but for all intents and purposes, it completely breaks the experience for whoever is inflicted with it.

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have commented on the bug, so it's unclear if anyone involved with the game's development is aware of it. However, given that there's at least two prominent posts on the game's Reddit page means it's only a matter of time before Infinity Ward sees the bug, which hopefully will be solved with a quick fix. That said, given that Infinity Ward hasn't addressed the bug, means it's unclear when a fix could be deployed, and right now there's no known workaround.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms.

You can peep all of our past and previous coverage of the game, by clicking on this link right here.

