Death Stranding Players Are Loving the New Photo Mode

After initially announcing that the upcoming PC version of Death Stranding would include a Photo Mode, Kojima Productions confirmed late last month that the PlayStation 4 version would also receive the highly anticipated feature at the end of the month. And, as expected, it did in fact drop just in time to still be March. And folks are having a blast with it.

Photo Modes are fairly popular additions to video games of late. Even before they were officially added, fans would often take things into their own hands to disable UI and the like to cobble together their own photos out of popular video games. The modes are often especially appreciated in particularly stunning video games, like Death Stranding.

Today’s good news!

DEATH STRANDING PC ver. Photo Mode will be also implemented for PS4 ver. as many of you requested! We are doing the final checks right now and trying to make it happen at the end of this month’s update. Photo Mode during your journey and delivery👍😍 pic.twitter.com/Dspi2DpVpS — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 24, 2020

Here's how PlayStation's official product page for Death Stranding describes it, if you're not already familiar:

"In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation."

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year on June 2nd.