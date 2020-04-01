Death Stranding Players Are Loving the New Photo Mode

By Rollin Bishop

After initially announcing that the upcoming PC version of Death Stranding would include a Photo Mode, Kojima Productions confirmed late last month that the PlayStation 4 version would also receive the highly anticipated feature at the end of the month. And, as expected, it did in fact drop just in time to still be March. And folks are having a blast with it.

Photo Modes are fairly popular additions to video games of late. Even before they were officially added, fans would often take things into their own hands to disable UI and the like to cobble together their own photos out of popular video games. The modes are often especially appreciated in particularly stunning video games, like Death Stranding.

Have you given Death Stranding a try? Or have you been waiting for the PC version? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how PlayStation's official product page for Death Stranding describes it, if you're not already familiar:

"In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation."

Keep reading to see all of the amazing shots folks have been grabbing in Photo Mode! Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year on June 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

The game can be stunning

This is no April Fools' prank

Sam Bridges says "stay home"

Photo Mode before Photo Mode was a thing

It's like a set of movie stills

Virtual photography paradise

But why just take photos with Photo Mode?

Thank you, Kojima x2

Run, Sam!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of