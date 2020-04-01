Death Stranding Players Are Loving the New Photo Mode

After initially announcing that the upcoming PC version of Death Stranding would include a Photo Mode, Kojima Productions confirmed late last month that the PlayStation 4 version would also receive the highly anticipated feature at the end of the month. And, as expected, it did in fact drop just in time to still be March. And folks are having a blast with it.
Photo Modes are fairly popular additions to video games of late. Even before they were officially added, fans would often take things into their own hands to disable UI and the like to cobble together their own photos out of popular video games. The modes are often especially appreciated in particularly stunning video games, like Death Stranding.
Today’s good news!— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 24, 2020
DEATH STRANDING PC ver. Photo Mode will be also implemented for PS4 ver. as many of you requested! We are doing the final checks right now and trying to make it happen at the end of this month’s update. Photo Mode during your journey and delivery👍😍 pic.twitter.com/Dspi2DpVpS
Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it, if you’re not already familiar:
“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”
Keep reading to see all of the amazing shots folks have been grabbing in Photo Mode! Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year on June 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.
The game can be stunning
i spent way too long perfecting these shots. this game is so stunning 😍— haze porter bridges (@ashenandroid) April 1, 2020
a small thread of my fave photo mode shots so far…#deathstrandingphotomode #deathstranding #ps4share pic.twitter.com/UIDTXqJkyB
This is no April Fools’ prank
Looks like Sam has plans this April fool’s 😈#DeathStranding #DeathStrandingPhotoMode pic.twitter.com/UfBUWCPDs4— Brain ‘Below Zero BB’ Error ° 丹尼斯 ° 😷 ° (@Brain_error) April 1, 2020
Sam Bridges says “stay home”
Stay home and enjoy the good things! #deathstrandingphotomode #PS4share pic.twitter.com/CyQeU0FoT8— Waldmädchen (@waldmadchenz) April 1, 2020
Norman Reedus is wildly photogenic
I Can’t Stop …… 😆🖐️📷📷📸📸#KojimaProductions #DeathStrandingPhotoMode #DeathStranding #ArtisticofSociety #VGPUnite #TheCapturedCollective #VirtualPhotography #PSBlog #ps4shere #ThePhotoMode pic.twitter.com/ddqVaApqF5— Ophelia (@OGameart) April 1, 2020
Delivering stuff can be very exciting
Porter Adventures#DeathStranding #TomorrowIsInYourHands #DeathStrandingPhotoMode #virtualphotography #Gametography #VGPunite #gaming #ps4 #PS4share #PS4blog #Photomode #TheCapturedCollective #societyofvirtualphotographers @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @KojiPro2015_EN pic.twitter.com/Kb0lz8UH7L— JPR (@JPRphotogamer8) April 1, 2020
No, but really, he’s very photogenic
Some Fun 😎☺️#KojimaProductions #DeathStrandingPhotoMode #DeathStranding #ArtisticofSociety #VGPUnite #TheCapturedCollective #VirtualPhotography #PSBlog #ps4shere #ThePhotoMode pic.twitter.com/l6QkLrZLym— Ophelia (@OGameart) April 1, 2020
Thanks, Kojima
Photo Mode before Photo Mode was a thing
Death Stranding is made for widescreen shots 📸— Colin 🎮📸 (@ilikedetectives) April 1, 2020
*pls tap for full view#DeathStrandingPhotoMode but technically I took these before photomode existed 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ktp9gC5Qmn
It’s like a set of movie stills
#DeathStrandingPhotoMode pic.twitter.com/rkADz520ba— Neights (@MNeightShambala) April 1, 2020
Virtual photography paradise
Virtual Photography paradise #DeathStrandingPhotoMode #DSPhotoMode #DeathStranding #VirtualPhotography #VGPUnite pic.twitter.com/H0IaTirQVO— Sebastiano Catignani (@SebastianoCatig) March 31, 2020
But why just take photos with Photo Mode?
Just made some video with new photo mode 🙈— Night Sufferer~particle of idiot (@Leila_Iterashi) April 1, 2020
Sound on#DeathStranding #DeathStrandingphotomode #higgs #higgsmonaghan #SamBridges pic.twitter.com/WBwKvc6ooy
Thank you, Kojima x2
The best Photo mode, thank u @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN #DeathStrandingPhotoMode #DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/vlSpV8IGk1— Felipe Silva (@Feelsliipe) April 1, 2020
Run, Sam!
Run Sam Run#DeathStranding #DeathStrandingPhotoMode pic.twitter.com/jw5vbzPWEn— IDFYTI 🥂🐋🦦🦑#DeathStranding / COMMS OPEN 📌 (@IDFYTI) April 1, 2020