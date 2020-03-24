Death Stranding's Photo Mode Is Coming to PlayStation 4 Soon

While it had been announced that the upcoming PC version of the popular video game Death Stranding would include a photo mode, it was unclear when or if that would make the jump to the PlayStation 4. But, as it turns out, photo mode is coming sooner rather than later, with creator Hideo Kojima today announcing that the developers are trying to get it out by the end of the month.

"We are doing the final checks right now," Kojima shared early this morning, "and trying to make it happen at the end of this month's update." You can check out some of what Death Stranding's photo mode looks like, courtesy of Kojima himself, below:

Today’s good news!

DEATH STRANDING PC ver. Photo Mode will be also implemented for PS4 ver. as many of you requested! We are doing the final checks right now and trying to make it happen at the end of this month’s update. Photo Mode during your journey and delivery👍😍 pic.twitter.com/Dspi2DpVpS — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 24, 2020

Thank you for your feedback everyone! We’re happy to confirm that Photo Mode will be coming soon to DEATH STRANDING on PS4. Stay tuned for more details!#KeepOnKeepingOn#DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/DP8HK8VFQ9 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) March 24, 2020

Have you given Death Stranding a try? Or have you been waiting for the PC version? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how PlayStation's official product page for Death Stranding describes it, if you're not already familiar:

"In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation."

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year on June 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.