Death Stranding PC Release Date Announced, Features Detailed

Kojima Productions and 505 Games today announced that the PC version of the popular video game Death Stranding will officially release on June 2nd via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. While the fact that it was coming to PC at all was announced last year, the release date and platforms are now. In addition to the release date, the developer and publisher also revealed several features that will be available as part of the PC version.

More specifically, 505 Games revealed that the PC version will include Photo Mode, ultra-wide monitor support, "high frame rate," and even a special crossover with Valve's Half-Life franchise in the form of a headcrab that protagonist Sam Bridges can wear. (One imagines that this last one might not be available on the Epic Games Store.)

Kojima Productions’ #DeathStranding launches on Steam & Epic Games Store on June 2, 2020. The PC edition features Photo Mode, high frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support & content from Valve’s Half-Life! Pre-purchase for in-game items & HD wallpapers: https://t.co/0Za43eMigd pic.twitter.com/0nyJIypwXR — 505 Games (@505_Games) March 2, 2020

Additionally, folks that pre-purchase the video game on PC can expect some special in-game items like a gold-and-silver speed skeleton and armor plate, and purchasing at all still gets odds and ends like a gold-and-silver power skeleton as well as selections from Titan Books' The Art of Death Stranding. You can check out all of the details on 505 Games' website.

Here's how PlayStation's official product page for Death Stranding describes it, if you're not already familiar:

"In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation."

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year on June 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.