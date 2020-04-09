Mortal Kombat Movie Writer: "MK Has Never Looked This Good"

According to the writer of the Mortal Kombat movie, Greg Russo, the series has never looked as good as it does in the upcoming, 2021-bound reboot. Taking to Twitter, Greg Russo not only teased that the movie will be plenty bloody, but the writer suggests that nothing in the video game series compares. Over on Twitter, one Mortal Kombat fan noted that all they want is to have a Mortal Kombat movie that looks as badass as the cutscenes from the modern games.

As you may know, in recent years NetherRealm Studios has really stepped up the quality of cutscenes in Mortal Kombat. For example, not only does Mortal Kombat 11 have a crazy and excellent campaign, the cinematic quality to the six-hour experience is top notch. It has set the bar for any other media of the series. As you will know, previous Mortal Kombat movies didn't have this same bar to meet.

That said, Russo appears confident that in this regard the upcoming movie will raise the bar even further. "Cutscenes? Forget cutscenes, my man," said Russo to the aforementioned fan. "MK has never looked this good."

Already done. (and bloody too). Cutscenes? Forget cutscenes, my man. MK has never looked this good. 01/15/21 #MortalKombat https://t.co/Eceua8RgzV — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) April 8, 2020

Of course, Russo is a bit biased since he's literally the writer of the movie, but many involved have been echoing similar sentiments, suggesting the reboot may be a rare example of a good video game movie.

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on January 15, 2021, barring any delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, of course. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the Mortal Kombat reboot, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the movie by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think the upcoming movie will be able to meet the lofty expectations of fans or is it destined to be another bad movie adaptation of a video game?

