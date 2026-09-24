2013 Nintendo 3DS Game Is Getting a New Remake, But Not in the Way Fans Want

A popular Nintendo 3DS game that launched in 2013 is now officially getting a new remake. Throughout its lifespan, 2013 was arguably the best year that the Nintendo 3DS ever saw. In this year alone, games like Fire Emblem: Awakening, Animal Crossing: New Leaf, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, and Pokemon X/Y all arrived on the handheld, making it a must-have platform for Nintendo fans. And while many 3DS games have since been stranded on the hardware, one fan-favorite release is now set to come back with a new remake, but it’s sadly not in the way that many would have liked.

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Announced today by Capcom, the iconic Japanese developer and publisher revealed that it’s working on a new remake of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies. Released on the 3DS in October 2013, Dual Destinies is one of the more popular installments in the Ace Attorney saga. Not only was Dual Destinies the first entry in the series to make its debut on 3DS, but it also intertwined the stories of franchise protagonist Phoenix Wright and Apollo Justice. As such, for Capcom to be remaking Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies is a pretty big deal, as it’s arguably one of the best installments in the franchise.

Unfortunately, this new remake of Dual Destinies isn’t getting the treatment that many had hoped for. Rather than this Dual Destinies remake releasing across consoles or PC, it’s instead in the works for Meta VR headsets. The newly titled Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies VR is planned to launch in 2027 and will revamp the entire experience into virtual reality. While a cool concept that could be executed in a great way (especially given Capcom’s past success with VR), this remake is one that many Ace Attorney fans have already expressed dissatisfaction with.

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“Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies VR was not the announcement I was hoping for,” said user @Stealth40k on X after the reveal. “I’m still holding out hope that Capcom will make a proper new entry for current platforms.”

As for the chances of the mainline Ace Attorney series getting a new game, it continues to seem unlikely. The most recent game in the series to feature Phoenix Wright himself was Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice, which also came to 3DS a few years after Dual Destinies in 2016. Since then, Capcom has continued to create a variety of remasters, spin-offs, and compilations within the franchise, but hasn’t outright created a seventh Phoenix Wright game.

Although Capcom is now working on Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies VR, there’s always the chance that a brand-new game could be announced in the future as well. When and if that does happen, we’ll be sure to bring the news to you here on ComicBook.