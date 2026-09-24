Final Fantasy 7: Revelation’s DLC Is Making a Mistake to Focus on Sephiroth and Vincent

Few games are as beloved as Final Fantasy VII, which makes the success of the remake trilogy all the more pleasing. Adapting the game was a huge gamble, especially switching from its classic turn-based game mode. Final Fantasy VII Remake transformed Midgar from an opening act into an entire adventure, while Final Fantasy VII Rebirth used its larger world to give familiar locations, relationships, and conflicts considerably more room. That approach has made even small moments from the original feel fresh again. With Final Fantasy VII: Revelation bringing the trilogy to its conclusion, its planned DLC has another opportunity to explore parts of this world that have been left largely untouched. Unfortunately, its announced subjects feel like an overly safe choice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Square Enix has confirmed two story expansions for Final Fantasy VII: Revelation, with one centered on Sephiroth and another focused on Vincent and the Turks, with a similar scope to Final Fantasy VII: Remake Episode Intermission. Each DLC will dig deeper into the story of its respective character, but I am wondering if this is necessary? Sephiroth and Vincent are obvious choices because both remain incredibly recognizable parts of Final Fantasy VII, but with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII, we already have a deeper look at both characters. I am sure both DLCs will be excellent, but I can’t help but wish other characters were getting a DLC spotlight.

Sephiroth and Vincent Already Have Extensive Histories

Image courtesy of Square Enix

There is no question that Sephiroth can support a DLC campaign, after all, he is one of the defining villains of not just the series, but all of gaming. He already has an increased presence in the remake trilogy. Outside of Crisis Core, this makes a DLC focused on him feel even more redundant. The main game already has every reason to explore him extensively, especially as the trilogy reaches the portion of the original story where his history and plans are laid bare.

Sephiroth has a massive presence in the original game, the remake trilogy, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, and even Final Fantasy VII Advent Children. He is even in present throughout Kingdom Hearts as one of the most difficult bosses. There is no doubt that Sephiroth is instrumental to the success of Final Fantasy VII, but the guy needs a break. Square Enix is milking him as hard as they are milking Final Fantasy VII. As much as I love Sephiroth, he does not need the spotlight any more.

Vincent has received similar treatment, though to a much lesser extent. Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII placed him in the starring role and expanded his history, including his connections to Lucrecia, Hojo, and Shinra. The DLC seems to hint that we will see either Vincent interact with the Turks in a prequel, or perhaps overseeing the Turks after the events of Final Fantasy VII: Revelation. I am much happier seeing Square Enix take this route than a Sephiroth DLC, but it still feels off considering Vincent has his own game, which I love. With so many less-explored characters available, I would rather see Square Enix use DLC to fill gaps in the world.

Barret and Tifa Could Show Us a Different Side of Midgar

image Courtesy of Square Enix

If I could choose any characters to be given DLC treatment, it would be Barret and Tifa. His history gives Square Enix an opportunity to tell a story far removed from SOLDIER, Jenova, and Sephiroth. The destruction of Corel, his relationship with Dyne, and his eventual commitment to fighting Shinra define much of who he becomes. Rebirth gave that history considerable attention, but there is still a large stretch of Barret’s life between those events and the beginning of Final Fantasy VII Remake that remains open for exploration.

Tifa offers another fascinating perspective. We know the major events of her childhood in Nibelheim, but there is plenty of room to explore her life after arriving in Midgar and before Cloud walked into Seventh Heaven. A prequel could show how she built a life in the Sector 7 slums, became involved with Avalanche, and developed the relationships we see in Final Fantasy VII. It could also shed more light into hidden story between Tifa, Sephiroth, Zack, and Cloud.

That is the kind of Final Fantasy VII story I would love to play. The Remake trilogy has already expanded Midgar beyond the original, but I want more. It is the most iconic setting in the game, and both Barret and Tifa could showcase that. Going back to Sector 7 before the first game could strengthen its importance to the world even if we already know what happens. But seeing these characters build something together would make the eventual destruction of the Sector 7 plate even harder to revisit.

An Avalanche Prequel Could Give Side Characters Their Moment

image courtesy of square enix

A Barret and Tifa prequel would also solve another problem by creating room for Avalanche’s supporting cast. Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge received expanded roles in Final Fantasy VII Remake, turning three relatively minor characters from the original into memorable members of the group. Each of these characters has an interesting backstory and their own reason for following Barret in Avalanche. Square Enix could take the time to lean into that and show how Avalanche began.

A DLC campaign could show Barret recruiting members, Tifa becoming involved, and the group planning its earliest operations against Shinra. Jessie could receive more attention through her technical expertise and history before Avalanche, while Biggs and Wedge could become more than the friends players meet shortly before everything goes wrong. We could see early run ins with Soldier and the Turks, and Square Enix could even introduce other characters we have never seen.

Sephiroth and Vincent will almost certainly remain important to Final Fantasy VII long after Revelation. Square Enix has already spent years exploring both characters through multiple avenues. We will undoubtedly get more of them both in Final Fantasy VII: Revelation as well. LC is valuable because it can take risks the main campaign cannot. Rather than giving two already prominent characters another spotlight, Final Fantasy VII: Revelation could have used its expansions to explore the people who made Midgar worth saving in the first place.