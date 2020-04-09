Xbox Game Pass Adds Games From Franchises Like Alien, Stranger Things, and More

Today, Xbox Game Pass added six new games. Of these six games, one is coming to just the Xbox One console version of the service, four are coming to just the PC version, and one is coming to both. Included in this newest batch are official Stranger Things and Alien games, as well as one of 2020's best releases so far, Journey to the Savage Planet.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long these six games will be available in the Xbox Game Pass library. Unfortunately, not only does Microsoft not divulge this information, but sometimes games don't stick around very long. In other words, if any of the six games below tickle your fancy, be sure to let them tickle you sooner rather than later.

While Xbox Game Pass is getting six games today, it's actually going to lose a handful of games next week, including some pretty great ones. You can read more about all of 8 of these departing games by clicking here. Meanwhile, below you can get all the salient details on today's new additions, as well as watch trailers for each game.