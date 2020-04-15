Xbox Game Pass Reveals 5 New Games Coming Soon

Xbox today announced that five more games will soon be joining Xbox Game Pass for console! The new titles are set to join over the course of the rest of April, and three of them — Gato Roboto , Deliver Us The Moon, and Levelhead — are set to be available via Xbox Game Pass the day they launch. While none of these are on the level of, say, Bleeding Edge, all of them look interesting in their own right and add to the variety of the subscription service.

It’s also worth noting that these aren’t the only games the Xbox Game Pass for console has added this month, and there’s a whole different, expanded list of titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass for PC Beta. Even so, the addition of The Long Dark, Gato Roboto, Deliver Us The Moon, HyperDot, and Levelhead should be well received by console fans. The full update from Xbox is worth a read as it also details the various video games leaving at the end of the month, updates for Xbox Game Pass titles, and more.

Here’s the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass for console that was just announced alongside their available dates in handy list format:

4/16: The Long Dark

4/21: Gato Roboto

4/23: Deliver Us The Moon

4/30: HyperDot, Levelhead

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month.

The Long Dark (ID@Xbox) – April 16

“There are no zombies — only you, the cold, and all the threats Mother Nature can muster. A thoughtful, exploration-survival experience that challenges solo players to think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster.”

Gato Roboto (ID@Xbox – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) – April 21

“Make a valiant effort to save your stranded captain and his crashed spaceship! Inside of your cozy armored mech, set off on a dangerous trek through an alien underworld full of irritable creatures and treacherous obstacles.”

Deliver Us The Moon (ID@Xbox – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) – April 23

“Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space? Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near-future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent and a lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction.”

HyperDot (ID@Xbox) – April 30

“Quickly evade enemies and test your skills in over 100 hand-crafted trials during campaign mode, outlast your friends in multiplayer battles, or build complex challenges with the custom level editor in this minimalist action arcade masterpiece with one rule: dodge everything.”

Levelhead (ID@Xbox – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) – April 30

“Create incredible contraptions and machines, craft adventurous expeditions that require brain and brawn to complete, or just create a relaxing music experience. Build, play, share and compete using the platformer maker. With the deep, intuitive systems of the level editor, you can create the levels of your dreams and other players’ nightmares. Supports up to four players for couch co-op mayhem!”