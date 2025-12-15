2022 Nintendo Switch Game Available for Free on eShop for 24 Hours

A 2022 Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $15 is available for free on the Nintendo eShop for roughly the next 24 hours as part of the ongoing Switchmas Giveaway from No Gravity Games, which began back on December 12 and runs until December 19. During this period, a new Nintendo Switch game is given away for free for 24 hours, except on the last day, December 19, when three games are given away for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, three games have already been given away for free: Bullets & Brains, Retro Drive: Revamped, and Bubble Trouble Adventures. And this is very relevant because you need to own the previous game in the giveaway each time a new game is given away. The new game for December 15 is One True Hero, but you can only claim it for free if you already claimed Bubble Trouble Adventures for free. If you didn’t claim the latter, then you will need to purchase it to unlock the former for free. The good news is it’s on sale for just $2.49. Once you do this, you will be in the pattern to unlock the rest of the games in the giveaway for free, with no purchases required. You will also need to sign up for No Gravity Games’ free newsletter.

About the Game

One True Hero is a 3D platformer released in 2022 by developer Rat Cliff Games. It does not have a Metacritic score for insight into its quality, but it does have user reviews on other platforms. For example, on Steam, it has a 73% approval rating across 23 user reviews, many of which point out it falls short of the games that clearly inspired it — The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Spyro the Dragon — but that it still provides a serviceable experience for hardcore fans of the nostalgic genre.

“One day, a young farmer. The other day, a hero…But is he really able to save the town if he’s barely able to save himself?” reads an official synopsis of the game on the Nintendo eShop. “As a local Hero, you will need to explore ancient ruins, defeat an army of evil minions, and unravel the mystery of the sinking town, but in fact, it’s not the hardest task to fulfill. You will also need to prove the others that you are capable of being taken seriously, and that may be the hardest thing to do.”

Play video

Those on Nintendo Switch 2 will be disappointed to know that there is no native Switch 2 version of this game; however, the Switch version is playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Have you picked up any free Nintendo Switch games via Switchmas 2025 yet?