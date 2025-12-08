Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Is Getting One of the Most Influential Games Ever Soon

One of the most influential games in history is set to soon come to Nintendo platforms for the first time in a release on Switch and Switch 2 consoles. While the Switch is one of the most popular platforms of all-time, its library hasn’t featured as many third-party games due to the console’s lessened power when compared to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Fortunately, for those who have been hoping to see more third-party titles head to Nintendo hardware, one of the most acclaimed games ever is set to make its debut in a little over a week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, developer Nightdive Studios announced that System Shock will soon be launching on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Originally released in 1994, System Shock was one of the most important games to come about in its era. It helped popularize the immersive sim genre that would go on to inspire countless future games like Dishonored, BioShock, Prey, and Deus Ex, just to name a few. Its sequel, System Shock 2, was nearly as influential and helped further entrench this franchise as one of the most important to ever come about.

Back in 2023, Nightdive Studios released a remake of the original System Shock on PC. This release would later come to PlayStation and Xbox platforms, but those on Nintendo were left out. Now, this will finally be rectified as the System Shock remake is set to hit the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch later this month on December 18th.

Play video

When it comes to what this version of System Shock will bring with it, it seems to largely be the same as its counterparts on other platforms. Obviously, it will be able to take advantage of the Switch and Switch 2’s nature as portable consoles, which is the biggest selling point of each machine. Other than this, though, System Shock should remain the same, even though there will surely be some performance and visuals differences between each version.

All in all, this is a pretty big release for Switch and Switch 2 and shouldn’t go under the radar. Even though System Shock might not be a household name, it’s still one of the most influential franchises ever. If you have ever been curious to see what this series is all about, then there’s never been a better time with it now landing on Nintendo hardware.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!