Epic Games Store Is Giving Away 4 Free Games for 24 Hours Only

The Epic Games Store is giving out a compilation of four games for free in a deal that will only last for 24 hours. With 2025 nearly at its end, the Epic Store’s annual promotion that sees a new game given out each day has nearly concluded. As a way of improving this offer just a bit in its final days, though, Epic has chosen to give out four different games as part of a new collection that hadn’t ever been released prior to now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting now and lasting until tomorrow, December 31st, at 11:00am ET, the Epic Games Store has made Trine Classic Collection entirely free. This package contains the first four entries in the Trine franchise, specifically that of Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, Trine 3: Artifacts of Power, and Trine 4: Definitive Edition. Developed by Frozenbyte, the Trine series started in 2009 and has been one of the most popular puzzle-platformer franchises around. Typically, the Trine Classic Collection retails for $50, which means that this is one of the most cost-saving deals that has hit EGS during this holiday rotation of freebies.

“Join Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief on a journey across a forsaken and ruined kingdom,” says the synopsis of this collection. “Bound to a mysterious artifact called Trine, the three unlikely heroes use their unique skills to battle the undead, navigate treacherous environments, and solve challenging physics-based puzzles across a collection of perilous quests.”

Play video

When Does the Epic Store Holiday Event End?

As mentioned, the Epic Games Store’s annual round of holiday giveaways is only set to run until the conclusion of 2025. That means that tomorrow’s giveaway will be the final offer that is live for one day and will then be replaced by another freebie on Thursday, January 1st, that will go back to being available for a full week.

At the time of this writing, it’s not known what the last free game of 2025 will end up being on the Epic Games Store. Given Epic’s history with these promotions, though, there’s reason to believe that this final offer will end up being a big one, as holidays tend to result in the most notable games of all being handed out by the company as a way of celebrating.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!