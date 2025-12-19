One of the Best BioWare Games Is Currently Only $1.49

One of the very best BioWare games is currently only $1.49 until January 8, thanks to a new sale and a massive 90% discount. In the present, the name BioWare doesn’t have much cache anymore. And this is because it is on a generational run of disappointment. It began in 2017 with Mass Effect: Andromeda, then peaked in 2019 with the release of Anthem. BioWare wasn’t satisfied with just ruining Mass Effect, though, and returned last year to ruin Dragon Age with the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. If you just got into playing games the last 10 years or so, you’d associate BioWare with mediocrity and disappointment. It wasn’t always this way, though; BioWare used to be one of the best in the business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the best RPGs of all time — and arguably some of the best games of all time across all genres — were made by BioWare. One example of this is Dragon Age: Origins, the first Dragon Age game, and the best Dragon Age game. This is one of the best RPGs of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, and right now it is on sale for $1.49, courtesy of the Microsoft Store. This deal is specifically for the Xbox 360 version of the RPG, which is playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility.

About the Game

Dragon Age: Origins is a dark-fantasy, narrative-driven RPG released in 2009 by BioWare and EA, and the first game in the four-game Dragon Age series. Upon release, it earned a 91 on Metacritic and sold millions of copies, successfully spawning a series in the process. To say it is the best BioWare game would be to ignore the existence of Mass Effect 2, Baldur’s Gate II, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, but it is certainly in the tier right below this, alongside games like Mass Effect, Mass Effect 3, Baldur’s Gate, Jade Empire, Neverwinter Nights, and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

“You are a Grey Warden, one of the last of this legendary order of guardians,” reads an official description of the game. “With the return of mankind’s ancient foe and the kingdom engulfed in civil war, you have been chosen by fate to unite the shattered lands and slay the archdemon once and for all. Explore a stunning world, make complex moral choices, and engage in bone-crushing combat against massive and terrifying creatures.”

Play video

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. What is your favorite BioWare game of all time?