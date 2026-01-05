Code Vein II’s Tragic Approach To A Soulslike Is Effective, Even If You Missed The First Game

Code Vein II may be a sequel, but that shouldn’t be a hold-up for anyone who missed out on the previous game. The Bandai Namco title is an exciting blend of anime aesthetics and the darker monsters of Dark Souls, with a strong combination of the two visual tones. From the outset, the title benefits from strong gameplay that’s flexible enough to fit several gameplay styles.

During a preview event for Code Vein II during the week of the Game Awards, ComicBook got the chance to explore the dystopian souls-like and face off with the monsters hidden within. While the art design is solid and the gameplay is great, it’s the focus on tragic storytelling that we can’t stop thinking about — and what will keep us very invested once the game lands at the end of the month.

Code Vein II Is The Ultimate Anime/Dark Souls Game

Code Vein II isn’t the first souls-like title to embrace a somber tenor in reflection of its worldbuilding and storytelling, but the focus on character gives it a genuinely heartbreaking edge that makes it stand out in a crowded field. A stand-alone title that works perfectly fine on its own, even if you missed the first game, Code Vein II takes place in a world where two races, humans and revenants, live together in relative harmony. However, a century after a catastrophe killed countless heroes and transformed others into horrible new states, the player character must travel between the two time periods if they want any chance of saving the future. After an extensive character creation process (where this writer basically made a redheaded David Tennant), players ventured back a hundred years ago to explore the Sunken Pylon dungeon with one of the fallen heroes, Josee Anjou.

The gameplay is familiar to anyone who has played a rogue-like from the last decade, with tight controls and plenty of options when it comes to weapon loadout. Blades, hammers, spears, and even a rifle were available. Naturally, that’s the direction this writer went with, utilizing the ranged weapon for a time and shifting to an almost comically oversized hammer when combat got a little too close for comfort. The dungeon-crawling exploration is refined from a gameplay perspective, with strong action and reliable controls setting up plenty of hard-earned victories and deaths that were less frustrating and more invigorating. The game’s in-universe reliance on time travel and resurrection never breaks the immersion, especially as the player finds out more about Josee’s tragic backstory through brief snippets of her life played out in an ethereal space.

This plays into the game’s Partner Mechanic, where an NPC ally accompanies the player and lends a hand in combat. Increasing the bond with the partner creates a secondary health bar for the players, which can be crucial to surviving the dangerous creature encounters you’ll experience while moving through the dungeon. There’s also an option to perform an Assimilation on the ally, which removes them from the battlefield but greatly increases the player character’s ability.

For players looking for a great gameplay challenge, Assimilation is the way to go — although having Josee in the action really helped out during the massive boss battle that closed out the Sunken Pylon dungeon. Facing off with the Metagen Remnant was when Code Vein felt most like Dark Souls or Elden Ring, a massive fantasy battle against an eldritch horror that was completely absorbing and extremely effective. The challenge was there, but the variety of weapons and massive battlefield lend themselves well to experimentation and gradual success (seriously, having a rifle in that sort of game is a lot of fun). However, none of that prepared players for the second boss of the demo.

Code Vein II’s Tragic Core Is What Makes It So Good

After departing the past and bidding farewell to Josee in a sweet, emotional moment that highlighted the character development we had helped her achieve, the players are brought back to the present day to unlock Josee from her century of confinement. However, as one of the heroes of the long-ago battle that was corrupted by the effort, she has not been transformed into our next boss battle. What follows is a tense conflict that feels perfectly in-character, the transformed Josee deploying sword slashes that feel familiar to someone who was just on the battlefield with her.

Especially as her memories start to resurface and she realizes she’s fighting a long-lost friend, the ferocious boss begs the player to put them out of their misery. It’s genuinely tragic in a way that few other action-heavy games can really nail with just some well-placed dialogue and moody music. Defeating this new form of Josee gives her a chance to say goodbye before fading away, a tragic moment that wonderfully undercuts the sense of triumph. On top of that, the knowledge that the player will have had to do that with more allies in the past if they want any chance to make their original sacrifices worthwhile only adds to the tragedy and horror of the situation.

Even if you’re going to save the day in Code Vein II, it comes at a harrowing price that isn’t paid in cutscenes. The player is the one forced to fight their friends and deliver the final blow. It successfully gives the entire experience an emotional beat that makes it more exciting than the standard souls-like experience. Every character interaction, especially if you learn to rely on your allies or develop engaging dynamics with them, now comes with the sad reality that these meaningful adventures will end with you caring about the massive monsters you’re putting down.

It’s a deft means of immersive storytelling by the development team, luring players deeper into the worldbuilding and making the eventual victory all the more bittersweet. It fits the somber tone of the game and reflects the fading world that players are desperately trying to salvage, a terrific combination of gameplay, presentation, and storytelling. Even if you missed out on the first Code Vein, any souls-like fan should make sure they dive into Code Vein II and learn to embrace the tragedy that can come with victory.

Code Vein II launches January 30, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.