Fans of NieR: Automata and Mirror’s Edge Need to Play This Parkour Action Game

Certain games leave a lasting impression because of how they feel to play. Movement, atmosphere, and combat all come together in a way that sticks with you long after you put the controller down. I have always been drawn to games that emphasize fluid motion and stylish action, especially ones that offer a deep system that comes together once it’s mastered rather than relying on handholding. Titles like Mirror’s Edge and Nier: Automata proved how powerful that combination can be when executed well, and both games have an incredible style that made them unique.

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That is why Motorslice immediately caught my attention. While it is scheduled to release on May 5th, I fell in love with the game after playing the Steam demo. It blends parkour traversal with fast, punishing combat in a way that feels inspired by both of those iconic games. Its movement gives major Mirror’s Edge vibes while the world channels a similar aesthetic to NieR: Automata, even having Kira Buckland, the voice of 2B. These two inspirations have come together to form a game that fans of either do not want to miss.

Motorslice Is A Perfect Blend of Parkour and Combat

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One of the first things that stands out about Motorslice is how seamlessly it blends movement and combat. The game encourages you to stay in motion at all times, using parkour to navigate environments while preparing for encounters. Running, sliding, wall running, and chaining movement together feel smooth and responsive. It is even more fun when the game incorporates the chainsaw into movement, especially the massive boss fights that feel straight out of Shadow of the Colossus.

It is the movement that initially drew me in, and quickly reminded me of Mirror’s Edge. I’ve always loved platforming games, especially ones that offer unique systems. That same sense of momentum is present here, where every jump and movement decision matters. You are not just traveling from one point to another, but actively engaging with the environment in a way that feels physical and deliberate.

Combat adds another layer to that experience. Armed with a chainsaw, the protagonist P can tear through enemies quickly, but the game does not give you much room for error. It is fast and brutal; you can take enemies down just as quickly as they can take you down. That balance creates tension in every encounter, forcing you to stay sharp and make smart decisions. In a way, Motorslice channels FromSoftware elements without fully embracing soulslike mechanics to create a challenging but fair title.

A Unique World With Strong Identity

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The world of Motorslice is one of its most interesting elements. Set in a brutalist post-apocalyptic megastructure, it creates an atmosphere that feels both oppressive and fascinating, even having some cozy vibes. I have always loved games that use their environments to tell a story, and this one leans heavily into that approach. Plus, how often do you get to fight cranes and dump trucks as bosses?

Exploration is not just about finding the next objective. It is about surviving the environment itself. From rogue construction machines to massive industrial threats, everything in this world feels dangerous. Thanks to the game’s brutal difficulty, even fights with common enemies can be challenging, as you go down just as easily as they do. But what is truly impressive is the massive boss fights, many of which require you to climb and dismantle them, combining platforming and combat in a beautiful duet.

There is also a strong sense of isolation. At times, you are left alone in dark corridors, navigating liminal spaces that feel unsettling in a different way than traditional horror. These quieter moments contrast with the high-intensity combat, creating a rhythm that keeps the experience engaging. And it is the visual style that helps tie everything together. The low-poly aesthetic, combined with pixelated effects, gives the game a distinct look that stands out without feeling overdesigned. It complements the tone of the world and reinforces its identity.

Appealing to NieR & Mirror’s Edge Fans

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Fans of Nier: Automata will have much to love about Motorsplice. The most obvious is P’s voice actor, and fans will recognize Kira Buckland, who portrayed 2B. Beyond that, there are clear similarities in tone and presentation. Both games focus on a lone character navigating a world dominated by machines. There is a quiet, reflective quality to the storytelling that complements the action rather than overshadowing it.

The combat design also shares some DNA. While Motorslice is more grounded in its approach, the emphasis on fast, precise attacks and positioning feels similar. You are constantly balancing offense and survival, which creates a satisfying loop once you get into the rhythm. The minimalist storytelling allows the environment, dialogue, and gameplay to carry the narrative. That approach worked incredibly well in Nier: Automata, and it feels just as effective here.

Likewise, Motorsplice reminds me so heavily of Mirror’s Edge. The movement feels really good; its combination of parkour, intense combat, and a distinct world gives it a strong identity that stands out in a crowded genre. For fans of Mirror’s Edge, the fluid traversal, emphasis on momentum, and constant forward motion will feel immediately familiar, especially as you chain together wall runs, slides, and jumps across its sprawling environments. A major bonus is the addition and use of P’s chainsaw, which adds a whole new layer to movement.

The game combines many of the aspects fans love about both games, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the demo. Anyone who enjoys either game should absolutely check it out ahead of the game’s official May 5th release date. Motorsplice may not look like much on the surface, but it offers surprising depth and looks to pack a great experience into its planned 10 hours. If the full game is anything like the demo, this will be an indie game that makes a name for itself in 2026.

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