This Beloved Square Enix Series Is Due for a New Game (And Its Not Final Fantasy)

Square Enix is one of the most well-known producers of RPGs. While Final Fantasy is its flagship title, other series like Dragon Quest, Octopath Traveler, and Kingdom Hearts are other heavy hitters. Then there are the dozens of incredible classics like Vagrant Story just waiting for a remake. Square Enix's library is second to none, which has caused a different issue altogether. With so many incredible series and games, there is little room for lesser-known series to thrive, and despite one game having a cult following, there hasn't been a new entry in nearly a decade.

NieR: Automata was released in 2017 and proved to be the most popular entry in the series yet. Despite its success, Square Enix has shown no interest in continuing it outside of a remake of NieR and a short-lived mobile game. The series stays alive through concerts, collaborations, and merchandise, but this is a far cry from what it deserves. Now is the time Square Enix has to commit to the series and give NieR: Automata the sequel fans want.

How NieR Became One of Square Enix’s Most Important Series

image courtesy of square enix

NieR was never supposed to be a blockbuster series. The original was released in 2010 and was a spin-off from the Drakenguard series, one that performed mildly well. The first Drakenguard was a hit; its two sequels dropped off. Then the series was rebooted through NieR, which, while rough around the edges, carried a voice unlike anything else at the time. Yoko Taro’s emphasis on perspective, repetition, and moral ambiguity crafted a narrative that stuck with players long after the credits rolled. It was strange, melancholic, and felt real, creating the perfect foundation for NieR: Automata.

Developed in partnership with PlatinumGames, it combined fluid action combat with Taro’s philosophical storytelling in a way few games ever have. Its narrative was layered, its soundtrack haunting, and it showed a willingness to challenge players’ assumptions about agency and meaning. Fans would go on to call it one of Square Enix’s most important titles, specifically because it pushed the company beyond its traditional formulaic and traditional JRPGs.

More importantly, NieR: Automata connected emotionally. I still remember sitting in silence after finishing Ending E. The journey through multiple playthroughs to uncover the full story was a new concept to me, and I absolutely loved it. And I’m not alone. This feeling is why so many other fans love NieR: Automata. It took risks that the company had not often taken, such as the forgotten masterpiece Xenogears, and it completely worked.

Nearly a Decade of Silence After Automata

image courtesy of square enix

Given NieR: Automata’s success, the lack of a proper follow-up is baffling. Square Enix has revisited the franchise in small ways, including the NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… remake and various crossover events, but those are supplements, not progression. They celebrate the past rather than push the series forward. The most exciting thing to happen to the series in recent years is the collaboration with Stellar Blade, but fans are hungry for a new game.

Square Enix seems content to keep NieR alive as a brand without committing to a new core entry. That approach may make short-term sense, but it risks dropping the ball on the momentum that made Automata so impactful in the first place. And it’s not like fans are demanding annual releases. They are asking for acknowledgement that the story is not finished. For more content in a world they love.

Part of the frustration comes from contrast. Square Enix continues to invest heavily in Final Fantasy remakes, expansions, and spin-offs, while NieR remains on the sidelines. Final Fantasy is one of the most recognizable names in gaming history and doesn’t need the constant releases to stay relevant. But a more niche franchise like NieR needs the attention that exciting releases bring.

NieR Still Has So Much to Offer

image courtesy of square enix

The world of NieR is vast, strange, and largely unexplored. Between androids, machines, and fractured timelines, there are countless stories left to tell. A new game could explore entirely new characters while preserving the series’ themes of identity, sacrifice, and existential dread. It does not need to directly follow 2B or 9S to feel authentic, though fans like myself would love some reference or Easter egg related to NieR: Automata.

From a gameplay perspective, the foundation is already strong. PlatinumGames’ influence on Automata showed how tight combat and narrative depth can coexist. With modern hardware and evolving design principles, a new NieR could push this even further, blending genres and perspectives in ways that feel fresh rather than repetitive. This is something that the series has always thrived at, and I’m confident a new entry could take this to new heights.

Square Enix often talks about innovation, and NieR is one of the clearest examples of what that looks like when executed well. Letting the series stagnate feels like ignoring one of the publisher’s greatest modern achievements. Square Enix does not need another guaranteed hit, though I’m sure a sequel could be just that, but to show how its development evolves. NieR has already proven it can be that. Nearly ten years after NieR: Automata, I have to wonder why Square Enix has not committed to the series despite its boom in popularity.

