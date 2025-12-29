Nintendo Fans Have Waited 8 Years for This Mario Game (And It’s Releasing Soon)

A brand new Mario game is just around the corner, and it will bring an eight-year wait to an end. There are few franchises like Mario. The iconic Italian plumber dominated the 80s and 90s, becoming Nintendo’s very own mascot. He has been a staple of the platform for decades and is arguably one of the prime reasons Nintendo continues to succeed. His face is like a stamp of approval. However, one of the reasons the character and IP have remained relevant is not just because the games have remained good, but also the wide variety of Mario games that exist.

Mario has become a vessel for a variety of genres, from party games, sports games, and racing games. His supporting cast of characters and whimsical world allow for great templates for these genres and have resulted in all-time classics. Mario Kart is a staple of the Nintendo roster, thanks to how easy it is to pick up and play, but also how fun it is to play solo or with a big group of friends and family. Mario Kart World launched with the Nintendo Switch 2 and was a big system seller for many, however, it’s not Mario’s only Switch 2 outing.

Mario Tennis Fever Releases in February

mario tennis fever

In February, Mario will return with Mario Tennis Fever. This will be the first new Mario Tennis game in almost a decade, as the last one was released in June 2018. As fans would expect, it’s yet another very arcade-y take on the beloved sport, but with Mario characters. The game will feature a roster of 38 playable characters, all of which can be put a special flair on their serves and hits thanks to powerful moves. There will also be a story mode filled with all kinds of wacky twists and turns as well.

It has been a long time coming, as Mario Tennis Aces was a sizable hit for Nintendo in 2018. The game was nominated for two Game Awards that year and received decent reviews. As of December 2022, Mario Tennis Aces has sold over 4.5 million units and it’s likely this new one will perform strong as well. Mario Tennis Fever will release on February 12th, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, but unfortunately, Switch 1 fans won’t be able to get in on the action this time.

The only bummer is that it has been much longer since the last 3D Mario game. While there have been various ports of other Mario games, fans are longing for a proper new game. In 2017, we got Super Mario Odyssey, but there hasn’t been anything since then.

By comparison, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out that same year and received a sequel in 2023. However, there hasn’t been anything announced with regards to a new 3D Mario game. There is almost certainly something cooking behind the scenes, especially since Mario is only getting more popular with the animated films, but Nintendo has kind of dropped the ball when it comes to having a new 3D game ready for fans in conjunction with these movies.

Nevertheless, fans can at least look forward to Mario Tennis Fever in the meantime. Whether it will be a meaningful step up from its predecessor remains to be seen, especially since the gameplay of a tennis game is already fairly limited, but it’s still exciting to know there is a new Mario title just around the corner. Hopefully this will be worth the wait, though!

