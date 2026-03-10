PlayStation’s Latest Gaming Announcement Could Be Bad for One Developer

The PlayStation 5 has been the dominant force in the modern console space. While the Switch and Switch 2 have carved out their own niche corner of the industry, the lagging sales of the Xbox Series X/S and the delays keeping the Steam Machine out of living rooms have given Sony’s PS5 the room to become the primary home console for a generation of gamers. That doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon, given that the next generation of consoles is reportedly still years away.

However, that doesn’t mean Sony is necessarily willing to keep chugging along with all their current strategies in place. One notable shift involving the company’s gaming future centers around PC ports of some of their most popular games. Unfortunately, that approach hasn’t paid off in the way that Sony was hoping for, and it seems that they are planning on scrapping that initiative, at least for now. This bodes poorly for one developer in particular, who has become one of Sony’s go-to teams for ports.

PlayStation Is Going To Stop Porting Their Games To PC

It looks like PS5 is leaning more heavily into exclusive titles going forward, which is bad news for the in-house studio that focuses on porting PS5 games to PC. Sony has been porting many of their exclusive titles to PC over the last few years, but sales haven’t been the highest for these releases. Coupled with the potential for the reportedly PC-adjacent Xbox successor Project Helix to play those games on a rival system, Sony seems to be of the mind that exclusivity is the key to keeping the PS5 as a viable competitor in the current gaming space. As a result, Sony is reportedly shifting back to a more exclusive approach to their releases, favoring console exclusivity over cross-platform releases.

While online multiplayer games like Marathon and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls seem to be exempt from this development, the upcoming Kena: Scars of Kosmora seems set to be the last single-player game making the leap from the PS5 to PC. It also explains why other plans for PC ports of PlayStation games, like Ghost of Yotei, have been scrapped. For PlayStation players, that’s a promising development, as it suggests that Sony still sees the PS5 as a dominant force in modern gaming that can use exclusive titles to draw in players. It gives the PS5 an edge over the competition, especially as formerly exclusive Xbox games make their way over to the PlayStation library. However, it’s not good news for Nixxes, who have been Sony’s primary team working on PC ports.

Sony’s Newest Turn Could Be Very Bad For Nixxes

Nixxes established itself in 2000 and has been porting games for over two decades. They rose to prominence through a number of high-profile collaborations with Square Enix, bringing games developed by Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics, like Rise of the Tomb Raider, to PC. After being acquired by Sony, the team has been doing solid work on their titles, helping bring Spider-Man, Ratchet and Clank, and The Last of Us to PC gamers. It’s a niche spot in the industry, but one that has been effective for Nixxes. However, with this shift in Sony’s release plans, Nixxes is in a tricky position.

Shifting into overt game development might be hard for the company, which has never worked on an original game all its own. Similarly, the recent closure of Bluepoint Studios by Sony — which had been focused on remakes — suggests that the company isn’t above shuttering studios that don’t fit into their current strategy. Given the current state of the industry and the challenges that plenty of studios have been facing to keep their doors open, employees at Nixxes are likely concerned about their futures with Sony. The closure of Bluepoint while they were in development on a new live-service game only underscores the danger posed to studios that fall under larger corporations, as the time constraints and cost of modern game development can mean corporate shifts can doom years of work.

Nixxes hasn’t been closed down at the time of this writing, so there’s clearly still hope that the company can shift accordingly to fill a new need at Sony. There’s a chance that the company could become a support branch for PS5 releases primarily, as they’ve previously collaborated with developers like Naughty Dog to refine their remasters for PC release. They could become more active in porting other games from PC and Xbox to the PS5. They could also surprise everyone by announcing an original title, taking the reins on development for the first time in the company’s history. However, Nixxes is going to need to find a new niche at Sony, because it seems like their historic strength is about to be negated by their parent company.