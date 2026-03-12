One Of the Best Co-Op RPGs Just Leveled Up In a Big Way

As someone with friends spread all around the globe, I often miss out on experiencing tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons with some of my closest friends. That means I’m very invested in co-op RPGs that capture a similar experience to rolling dice in person with friends. From virtual tabletops to games like Baldur’s Gate 3, there are plenty of options to enjoy RPGs with friends. Since it released last year, Sunderfolk has become one best ways to experience a tabletop-like experience in virtual form. And it just got even better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunderfolk is a tactical RPG designed to reinvent game night. Originally focused largely on couch co-op in person, the game’s recent 2.0 update added better in-game support for online multiplayer. This, along with several other new features, has taken Sunderfolk from a solid D&D-lite party game to a fully fledged online co-op RPG that’s easier than ever to enjoy.

Sunderfolk Adds Essential Features in 2.0

Image courtesy of Secret Door and Dreamhaven

I still remember when I first learned about Sunderfolk. The game launched with a sort of Jackbox Games, but make it D&D approach. Instead of a traditional controller, players control the game with their phones. This, along with streamlined card-based mechanics, made it an accessible, party-game way to enjoy TTRPG-style gameplay. In its original conception, Sunderfolk earned a lot of praise, earning it a Very Positive rating on Steam. But not everyone wants to use their phone as a controller, and in-person couch co-op isn’t always an option.

That’s what makes the 2.0 update for Sunderfolk such a big level-up for an already solid virtual TTRPG. This major update, which arrived on March 10th, adds a few essential quality-of-life features. It brings mouse-and-keyboard controls for those not interested in playing with their phones. And it also crucially adds the ability to host online multiplayer sessions directly in the game, eliminating the need for complicated streaming setups to play remotely.

These features feel poised to take Sunderfolk from a fun in-person party game to the go-to option for playing co-op RPGs with your friends. And both requests come directly from the game’s existing community, showing that the developers are actively listening to player feedback. Hearing about these changes alone made me much more interested in the game, but they’re not the only thing that’s new. Sunderfolk 2.0 not only expands your ways to play the game, but also adds new content for existing players to explore.

A Balanced New Hero and New One-Shot Scenarios Give Sunderfolk Players More to Explore

Image courtesy of Secret Door and Dreamhaven

Along with mouse and keyboard controls and online multiplayer, Sunderfolk 2.0 adds some new content. I had a chance to check out the game’s new One-Shot Scenarios and new hero firsthand, and I came away pretty impressed. The update fleshes out your choices for heroes with a new, well-balanced Vanguard class. If you struggle as much as I do with building a balanced team in these kinds of RPGs, this new option can definitely help with its expansive movement and knockback abilities. Did that stop me from trying to run scenarios with a team focused mostly on spellcasting? It did not. But it’s a great option for creating a well-rounded Sunderfolk party.

Along with the new hero, Sunderfolk 2.0 brings in new interconnected Scenarios for One-Shot Mode. These add a nice middle-length experience for players. Where the previous One-Shot missions didn’t really connect, these Scenarios build on one another with an overarching story and progressively increasing difficulty. I tried out the Sacred Sand mission, which introduces new monsters and a Decay mechanic, and I have to say – it’s no joke. The combat is tricky, and the scenario left me ready for more… provided I can manage to save the Sacred Bug without my whole party going down, of course. Thankfully, there are difficulty level settings I can tweak if my “oops all casters” approach doesn’t work.

Playing Sunderfolk is a lovely blend of RPG-style turn-based combat mechanics and CRPG gameplay. Using cards limits your choices for what to do in a turn, leading to streamlined gameplay and new tactical challenges. I enjoyed seeing what the latest update has to offer, and I think the addition of online multiplayer and non-phone controls are a true level up for the game.

Have you played Sunderfolk? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!