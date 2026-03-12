This Modern Horror Classic Is Closing Out Its Trilogy With A Horrifying New Entry

The horror genre has always been a fitting one for gaming, where the natural immersion that comes with the medium serves as an ideal way to make compelling scary stories. The last few years have seen a number of great entries to the genre, ranging from old standbys like Resident Evil and Silent Hill delivering great new games to fresh brands like Labyrinthine and Signalis breaking out in big ways.

After a six-year gap since the last game in the series, Remothered is set to return for one last haunted tale. Developed by Stormind and bringing back the creative mind behind the original game, Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy looks to be a strong return to form following the less-than-positive reception that the second game received. Even compared to the other great recent horror games that have been coming out, Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy looks to be a fantastic addition to the genre and a great way to close out the series.

Remothered Is Back With A Third (And Final) Game

Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy looks to close out the trilogy on a high note. Stormind Games launched Remothered: Tormented Fathers in 2018, earning strong reviews and notable awards for its approach to the survival-horror genre. A love letter to games like Clock Tower from series creator Chris Darril, Remothered benefited from a compelling narrative surrounding a mysterious medicine known as Phenoxyl, an unnerving sense of atmosphere, and a strong sense of mystery that made for an engrossing experience.

The series was always intended as a trilogy, but the 2020 sequel, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, was less well-received by critics and didn’t connect with players. As a result, any plans for a third entry were put on hold while the studio continued to refine its approach to game design with horror games like 2024’s A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead and co-productions like Mafia: The Old Country. However, Chris Darril and Stormmind are coming back to the series that launched the studio, with Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy‘s blend of horrifying imagery and central mystery promising to be a fitting finale to the story.

The game, which builds on the underlying mysteries laid out by the previous two games while laying out a new setting to explore, promises to be a dark conclusion to the story. The teaser hints that the mysterious Red Nuns are back, with the imagery of a masked woman connected to several crying infants, laying the seeds for an unsettling antagonist. This is reflected in third-person horror gameplay, with players set out to explore Cristo Morente, a convent stalked by mysteries, secrets, and new versions of the franchise’s monstrous Stalkers following after her. The survival-horror gameplay builds on the previous games, but the decrepit halls of the covenant make for an ideal setting for the scary experience.

The Stalkers Aren’t The Only Thing To Be Scared Of In Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy

The announcement trailer for Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy underscores the deliberate tension and haunting imagery of the game, hinting that players investigating the convent will find something unholy that is more than happy to prey on innocents. The gameplay indicates a survival-horror experience that won’t feel out of line with anything players have experienced recently in the likes of Silent Hill f or Resident Evil Requiem‘s Grace sections, highlighting a focus on exploration and stealth that is thrown off when the player is discovered by a lumbering woman in a deep red mask and bloody legs.

The player character can also be seen wielding some sort of tool, suggesting that combat will also factor into the experience. It’s not trying to reinvent the wheel in terms of the presented gameplay, but it doesn’t necessarily need to. As seen with Silent Hill f, sometimes a strong narrative and terrific sense of worldbuilding is all it takes to give the established approach to survival-horror gameplay a fresh coat of paint.

Remothered has been a strong example of how specific storytelling angles can improve the typical horror experience. The specific cultural flavors of Silent Hill f and Crisol: Theater of Idols benefited their games, giving the horror-survival genre a unique touch to stand out from the competition. In a similar vein, the Italian horror vibes of Remothered have always recalled iconic films like Suspiria or The Omen. That latter connection feels especially relevant, given the heavy religious imagery and grisly touches that are shown in the brief snippets of gameplay. Horror fans who followed the first two games are finally going to get the ending they’ve been waiting for, with an experience that has hopefully been improved by the developer’s further experience refining their horror game design and storytelling capabilities. Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy is set to launch sometime this year and appears to be a must-play for horror fans.