New Action RPG From Devil May Cry & Dragon’s Dogma Developers Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

The Game Awards typically introduce us to upcoming projects for the year ahead. 2025 has been no exception. And while some games, like Highguard, have already come and gone, many more are still in the works. This includes the upcoming action RPG Stupid Never Dies, which got its initial announcement trailer during the 2025 Game Awards. The game comes from industry veterans behind hits like Devil May Cry and Dragon’s Dogma. And now, we finally have our first look at gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stupid Never Dies is the debut title from GPTTRACK50 Inc. But while the studio may be new, it boasts a roster full of developers who’ve worked on some massively successful games. Now, the team is bringing its storied history with action and horror to a new “delightfully wild” action RPG. The game boasts a colorful art style and blazing-fast action, but its initial reveal trailer didn’t really dig into gameplay footage. During the Future Game Show Spring Showcase, GPTTRACK50 has unveiled the first gameplay trailer.

First Stupid Never Dies Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Colorful Dungeon Crawling Combat

Image courtesy of GPTRACK50, Inc.

The Stupid Never Dies teaser trailer was basically a cinematic music video featuring the game’s main character, Davy, and his love interest. It showed off the game’s colorful art style and introduced us to its world, but didn’t really give away much about what to expect from its actual gameplay. That’s where today’s newly revealed gameplay trailer comes in, giving us a better idea of what we’re getting when Stupid Never Dies hits PC and PS5 later this year.

Stupid Never Dies brings players to a colorful world full of monsters from werewolves to lizardmen and beyond. It centers on a zombie named Davy, who takes on a quest to bring back a human he fell in love with. The game boasts a distinctive art style, which was well on display in its first reveal. Now, players can get a better sense of the game’s so-called “funky zombie action” combat in the brand-new gameplay trailer below:

Play video

As this new trailer confirms, the game will feature dungeon-crawling goodness as Davy works to claim the tech he needs to save Julia. The combat looks fast-paced and action-packed, with plenty of satisfying damage counters. Players will need to strategically combine Davy’s unique abilities to make their way through the dungeon battles. Those abilities include devouring enemies to steal their powers, leading to many different potential combat styles. Davy can also modify his zombie body to add new power-ups that you find as you explore the miasma-filled dungeons.

In addition to showing off combat, this trailer introduces us to Dr. Frank, a new character who will guide Davy on his quest. While there’s still plenty to learn about Stupid Never Dies before its release, this trailer gives us a much more in-depth look at what kind of game it’s going to be. With colorful art, a comedic style, and fast-paced combat, Stupid Never Dies is shaping up to be a unique addition to the action RPG space.

Stupid Never Dies is set to release in 2026 for PC via Steam and PS5. The full release date is yet to come, but the game is available to wishlist now if you want to stay in the loop.

Are you looking forward to seeing more from Stupid Never Dies? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!