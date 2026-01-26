Resident Evil Requiem Is Very Good and Does Everything You Want From an RE Game

Following up Resident Evil: Village was always going to be a tall order for Capcom. That title had a terrific sense of character and level design, resulting in several very different-feeling game segments, as well as a solid balance of action-heavy confrontations and scary moments, with wildly different story beats like facing off with Heisenberg or surviving Donna Benevient’s home all gelling well together into a haunting and tragic storyline. Luckily, Resident Evil: Requiem has done a great job of addressing those high expectations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In many ways, Resident Evil Requiem feels like the culmination of everything the series has done over the last thirty years. Just by splitting attention right down the middle and keeping two very different gameplay approaches trapped in a classically designed horror experience, Resident Evil Requiem does everything a fan could want from the series, with a solid mix of the grisly tension, fast-paced action, and dramatic worldbuilding that have always made the series stand out. More than anything, the fact that Resident Evil Requiem seems intent on reflecting all three elements without losing sight of any of the others suggests that this might end up being one of the best examples of what the franchise can be.

Resident Evil Requiem Is Terrifying, And That’s Great

Resident Evil Requiem is an interesting proposition from the onset, as the game seems to be playing with the overall legacy of the series as well as the natural need to evolve it in new directions. It does this by utilizing two playable characters: series mainstay Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft. This approach allows the game to indulge in both the more tension-filled survival horror elements that defined the series early on as well as the more combat-heavy action-horror approach that the Leon-led Resident Evil 4 established. Taking place in a hospital run by former Umbrella scientist Victor Gideon, the gameplay showcased to members of the press highlighted both characters and their approach.

Leon is as effortlessly cool as ever (although some minor clues in the cutscenes hint that the hero may be suffering from some undisclosed ailment), with the ability to roundhouse kick the undead and use a recovered chainsaw to cut his way through hordes. By contrast, FBI analyst Grace is far less experienced with facing off against zombies and is left with far fewer options in combat. When the game is focused on Grace, it shifts into a stealth-heavy title where hiding, retreating, and using distractions are key to her survival. The game puts emphasis on the importance of crafting and supply management, with players often only possessing a handful of bullets or health kits at any given time. Even just a few blows are enough to kill Grace, and it’s very easy to be overwhelmed even by a single enemy.

It gives Resident Evil Requiem a sense of the terror that players experience when working their way through Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, a constant fear that something is going to come up from around any given corner and be the end of you. A particular effort to evade a zombified butcher became one of the game’s most exciting (and dread-inducing) elements for Grace, as sneaking around him became a test not just of wits but pure luck. Advancing a lot in the plot only to have him turn a corner and rush after you is a heartpounding moment that took me right back to trying to evade Jack Baker in Bioweapon or trying to get away from Lady Dimitrescu in Village. It’s a horror game that remembers to be scary. However, that doesn’t stop it from also indulging in the horror-action that has long defined the series, with Leon’s segments (including a massive boss battle that helped close out the press demo) relying on quick dodges and constant gunplay.

Resident Evil Requiem Understood The Assignment

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem‘s best attribute might be the way it feels like the culmination of the series up to this point, with plenty of elements that feel directly reflective of Resident Evil‘s evolution over the years. The game takes place in a remote and locked-down hospital, with the player’s survival dependent on exploration, puzzle-solving, and close encounters with monsters. It feels reminiscent of the very first entry in the series, with the hospital having some tonal similarities with the Spencer Mansion in the very first Resident Evil or the House of Dimitrescu in Village. Grace’s status as an unprepared figure recalls Ethan Winters in Biohazard, mixed with older characters in the franchise like Rebecca Chambers from Resident Evil 0. The game has plenty of the undead roaming the halls, but it also finds ways to add variety to the situation by incorporating new enemies. Playing through the demo brought back memories of lurking through Raccoon City, feeling true to the text as a modern take on the series.

The story sees Grace and Leon trying to find out what a mad scientist is up to, carrying on the regular themes of the series in ways that feel fresh thanks to the new character design and mysterious motivations. More than anything, playing through Requiem felt like embarking on a classic Resident Evil adventure, but with all the advancements of modern graphics and gameplay. There’s a sense of tension that isn’t undercut by the absurd enemies or unexpected crafting, and the story remains engaging even as the action can become purposefully overwhelming. For fans of Resident Evil, Requiem might be a dream come true, a distillation of the different gameplay styles that never loses sight of the other elements that might have drawn fans in. If you’ve ever liked a game in this series, this is one entry you can’t afford to miss.

Resident Evil Requiem is scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on February 27, 2026